Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a massive bureaucratic reshuffle amid the coronavirus crisis with 1985-batch Jharkhand cadre officer Amit Khare returning as secretary, information and broadcasting ministry, health secretary Preeti Sudan given a three-month extension and additional secretary PMO Tarun Bajaj taking over as secretary, department of economic affairs.

In view of the serious challenges being faced by the news media, be it print or TV, as also the advertising and film industry in face of the coronavirus crisis, the charge of I&B has been entrusted to Amit khare, who retains charge as higher education secretary in the HRD ministry.

Khare has earlier headed the I&B ministry and is well versed with the issues involved. His earlier charge as secretary, schools, has been given to Anita Karwal, who was CBSE chairperson. Karwal is a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre officer.

Other important postings are Arvind Kumar Sharma, the powerful additional secretary at the PMO, who has been appointed as secretary, micro, small and medium enterprises ministry.

Rajesh Bhushan, who was secretary, rural development, has been appointed as OSD, health and family welfare ministry. He will succeed Preeti Sudan after she completes her extended tenure at the health ministry.

Tarun Kapoor, vice chairman Delhi Development Authority, will take over as petroleum secretary.

Apurva Chandra will take over as Special Secretary and Director General (Acquisitions) at the defence ministry.

Anand Kumar, a 1984 batch officer of the Kerala cadre, will move from the department of new and renewable energy to head the department of culture.

Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, a 1987-batch Gujarat cadre officer who was special secretary in NITI Aayog, has been appointed secretary in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Rajesh Verma, an Odisha-cadre officer of the 1987 batch, who was special secretary in the department of agriculture, has been appointed secretary, ministry of corporate affairs.

Aramane Giridhar, an Andhra Pradesh cadre officer of the 1988 batch, who was additional secretary at the Cabinet Secretariat, has been elevated as secretary, ministry of road transport and highways.

Nagendra Nath Sinha will be the new secretary of rural development department. He is at present secretary, department of border management in the Home Ministry.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, special secretary and establishment officer in the department of personnel and training, will be secretary in the steel ministry. He is a 1987-batch IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre.