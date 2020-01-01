e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times| SMS, broadband internet services in govt hospitals back in Kashmir and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| SMS, broadband internet services in govt hospitals back in Kashmir and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Kashmiri journalist checks his cellphone at a media facilitation centre in Srinagar.
A Kashmiri journalist checks his cellphone at a media facilitation centre in Srinagar.(AP)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SMS facility, broadband internet services in govt hospitals back in Kashmir from today

SMS services on all mobile phones in Kashmir, and broadband internet services were restored in government-run hospitals from Tuesday midnight , exactly 150 days after the government imposed restrictions in the Valley. Read more here.

Railways hike basic fares: Here’s how much more you may have to pay

Passengers will have to pay more to travel on several trains of the Indian Railways from January 1, 2020. Read more here.

Leopard deaths in accidents rose by 278% in 10 years, shows data

The country recorded 83 leopard deaths in train and road accidents in 2019, the highest in a decade, according to year-end data collated by the Delhi-based Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). Read more here.

Top 5 controversies which rocked cricket in 2019

This was a year of the World Cup, this was the year of frenetic cricketing action, this was also a year of different controversies. Read more here.

Forest cover increases, but questions remain

The biannual India State of Forest 2019 report revealed that the nation has recorded a 0.56% improvement in its forest cover since 2017, taking the total forest cover to 21.67% of India’s geographical area. Read more here.

Political slugfest over death of infants in Kota hospital

The death of 10 infants in the state government’s JK Lone Hospital in Kota on December 23 and 24 has led to a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more here.

tags
top news
‘Priority to be operationally prepared at all times’: New army chief Gen Naravane
‘Priority to be operationally prepared at all times’: New army chief Gen Naravane
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
PMO examines concerns over divestment hit on reservation
PMO examines concerns over divestment hit on reservation
The India story and choices that will define it 
The India story and choices that will define it 
Mumbai: Man held for molesting minor after showing porn clips
Mumbai: Man held for molesting minor after showing porn clips
Bengal Governor calls table used for Partition ‘iconic’, gets trolled
Bengal Governor calls table used for Partition ‘iconic’, gets trolled
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news