News updates from Hindustan Times| SMS, broadband internet services in govt hospitals back in Kashmir and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times

Jan 01, 2020



SMS facility, broadband internet services in govt hospitals back in Kashmir from today

SMS services on all mobile phones in Kashmir, and broadband internet services were restored in government-run hospitals from Tuesday midnight , exactly 150 days after the government imposed restrictions in the Valley. Read more here.

Railways hike basic fares: Here’s how much more you may have to pay

Passengers will have to pay more to travel on several trains of the Indian Railways from January 1, 2020. Read more here.

Leopard deaths in accidents rose by 278% in 10 years, shows data

The country recorded 83 leopard deaths in train and road accidents in 2019, the highest in a decade, according to year-end data collated by the Delhi-based Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). Read more here.

Top 5 controversies which rocked cricket in 2019

This was a year of the World Cup, this was the year of frenetic cricketing action, this was also a year of different controversies. Read more here.

Forest cover increases, but questions remain

The biannual India State of Forest 2019 report revealed that the nation has recorded a 0.56% improvement in its forest cover since 2017, taking the total forest cover to 21.67% of India’s geographical area. Read more here.

Political slugfest over death of infants in Kota hospital

The death of 10 infants in the state government’s JK Lone Hospital in Kota on December 23 and 24 has led to a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more here.