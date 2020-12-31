Forest cover increases, but questions remain

editorials

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:20 IST

The biannual India State of Forest 2019 report, which was released on Monday, revealed that the nation has recorded a 0.56% improvement in its forest cover since 2017, taking the total forest cover to 21.67% of India’s geographical area. The country has a target of bringing 33% of its geographical area under forest cover. Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar said India is among very few countries that recorded an increase in forest cover. This, he suggested, gives the government enough confidence that India is on track to achieve its commitment under the Paris Climate Agreement of creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of C02 by 2030.

The release of the report, which has been prepared by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), has reignited an old debate on the definition of forest cover. FSI’s definition of forest cover includes an area more than 1 ha in size and with a tree canopy density of 10% and above, irrespective of ownership, legal status of land, and species composition of trees. This, many feel, is ambiguous, and does not give a clear picture of what is happening to the ecologically important natural forests.

In addition, there is also a demand for changing the methodology of the satellite — and government record-based survey so that it goes beyond just measuring of forest cover and creating a hierarchy of forests, but also takes into account the qualitative aspect of a “lived forest”, which includes its ecology and the livelihood it supports. For example, open scrub forests may not come under the “very dense forest” category, but they are equally good forests because they supports a wide range of biodiversity. Second, a rigourous ground-level assessment of forests via public audits needs to be done to know the exact state of the resource. In India, public engagement with forests is increasing; it’s time to leverage that for a better, and a more comprehensive report.