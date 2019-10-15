News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: SMS services blocked in Kashmir and all the latest news at this hour

india

SMS services blocked in Kashmir hours after mobile post-paid connections restored

SMS services were stopped as a “precautionary measure” a few hours after post-paid mobile phone connections were restored in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Tuesday. Mobile phone services for post-paid subscribers resumed in Kashmir after 72 days on Monday noon, but without any internet facilities. Read more.

Air India becomes first airline to use Taxibot on A320 aircraft with passengers onboard

Air India on Tuesday became the first airline in the world to use a Taxibot on a A320 aircraft with passengers onboard. Taxibot is a robot-used aircraft tractor for taxiing an aircraft from parking bay to runway and vice versa. Read more.

Bombay High Court rejects bail to Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

The Bombay high court on Tuesday rejected bail pleas of activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira arrested by Pune police for allegedly inciting violence at Bhima Koregaon in Pune district on January 1, 2018. Justice Sarang Kotwal on Tuesday rejected bail applications filed by the three. Read more.

Making sense of this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics

Economics is considered to be a part of social sciences, where theories and concepts cannot be tested for validity, unlike physical sciences. Abhijit Banerjee and his co-awardees being given the Nobel Prize changes that in a way, as their work has argued that it is possible to design policies after having tested different versions of them in controlled conditions. Read more.

Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh and Ponting’s Australia: Shane Watson gives clear answer

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was asked if under Kohli, Indian cricket could become a dominant force much in the same way the Australian sides under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting had established their dominance. The all-rounder said: “It is going to be hard to replicate, but there is no reason why India can’t do it.” Read more.

KBC 11: Madhubani’s Gautam Kumar Jha third crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s show, aims for Rs 7 crore

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan may have found the first winner of Rs 7 crore of the ongoing eleventh season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Gautam Kumar Jha may win the entire prize money on the show and the episode will soon be aired on Sony Entertainment channel. Read more.

Six out of 10 European women suffer sexism at work, says survey

60% of women in Europe have suffered gender-based or sexual violence at work, according to a study across five countries published on Saturday. French research group Ifop found 21% reported such attacks in the last 12 months and over 40% of those were under the age of 30. Read more.

