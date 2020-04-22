News updates from Hindustan Times: South Korean firm begins making rapid testing kits at Manesar facility and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:02 IST

South Korean firm begins making rapid testing kits at Manesar facility

A South Korean company has launched the production of Covid-19 rapid antibody testing kits at its subsidiary at Manesar in Haryana, with a capacity of making 500,000 kits per week, to meet the needs of the Indian market.

How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise

PM Modi had made the point that if you help someone when they need it to face a crisis, the gesture won't be forgotten easily. It is this advice that has driven much of the response of Indian diplomats.

Bill Gates writes to PM Modi, lauds leadership in fighting Covid-19 in India

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to combat the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up

At least 80 per cent of the Covid-19 patients are being treated in government hospitals across the country. Though, leading private hospitals do have treatment facilities, people who can afford or in special cases as directed by the health department or government turn to them.

Facebook’s Messenger service for kids launched in over 70 new countries

Facebook has launched the Messenger Kids app in more than 70 countries including Brazil, India, Japan and New Zealand.This is essentially Messenger Kids' second launch, it was launched in the US in 2017 and expanded to Canada and Peru in 2018.

Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe is a go-to for millennial style inspiration. Throwback to her best looks

Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after style inspirations in Bollywood. The Kalank actor's style evolution is as interesting as her choice of films she has done since her debut, Student of the Year in 2012 till her last release so far.

Pokhriyal launches VidyaDaan 2.0, a national program to develop and contribute e-learning content

In view of the growing need of good quality digital content for school education amid the coronavirus lockdown, Minister of Human Resource Development on Wednesday launched a national programme VidyaDaan 2.0 and invited academicians and organizations from across the country to contribute and develop fun and engaging e-learning content aligned to the curriculum.

How to say papdi chaat like Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai? Zomato has an answer

Years ago Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai first appeared on television and introduced such epic characters who made people laugh out loud and still do so. Just like the saas-bahu jodi of Maya and Monisha.

‘Govt hospitals risking a lot’: Nagpur’s first recovered Covid-19 patient applauds staff

Nagpur's first recovered covid-19 patient recounted his experience while undergoing treatment. Rajendra Jodhpurkar was the first patient at the hospital. Rajendra applauded the doctors and the staff for their relentless efforts in fighting the virus. He said that the hospital staff was extremely supportive and they even provided him mental health support.