News updates from Hindustan Times: Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k after highest single-day spike in cases and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 60,000

Tamil Nadu, the state with second highest Covid-19 cases in the country, added over 2,500 new infections on Sunday, taking its tally near the 60,000 mark. The southern state reported its highest single-day spike of 2,532 coronavirus cases, according to the state health department.

Read More

‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday posed five questions for the Centre to answer on government’s position on the Indo-China border conflict over the past 6 weeks that peaked with a deadly clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley along the LAC on June 15, resulting in 20 casualties among Indian Army soldiers and an unverified number of deaths on the Chinese side .

Read More

In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Mumbai’s Dharavi in Jun

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that due to proactive measures adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Covid-19 growth rate in Asia’s largest slum, Mumbai’s Dharavi, has dipped to 1.02% in June.

Read More

Aamir Khan shows off his grey new hairstyle in daughter Ira Khan’s Father’s Day post.

Actor Aamir Khan is celebrating a sweet Father’s Day with his daughter Ira Khan. On Sunday, Ira shared a picture with her dad and he looks quite different from his usual self. What is new about Aamir?

Read More

‘We had a couple of run-ins’: Steve Smith recalls ‘early days’ with Virat Kohli

Australia star cricketer Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli are two of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. While Smith and Kohli are seen at loggerheads on the field when competing for their respective teams, outside the field, the duo hold each other in utmost respect.

Read More

Chinese brands dominate Indian smartphone market and you can’t just boycott them

Earlier this week when Indo-China clashes took place at the LAC where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, the anti-China sentiment and hatred towards Chinese products spread like wildfire across social media. Users on all the social major platforms talked about boycotting China-based products and going all local. However, the idea is way more difficult to implement when it comes to the Indian smartphone market. Why?

Read More.

International Yoga Day 2020: Here is Sadhguru’s message of ‘self-transformation’ this Yoga Day

Spiritual leader and author, Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as ‘Sadhguru’ in his message for International Yoga Day talked about yoga being “the technology of self-transformation”.

Read More

Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga.

Swami Ramdev has shared a picture on Twitter of a baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga . it’s an understatement to say that the picture is cute.

Read More