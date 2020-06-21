e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan shows off his grey new hairstyle in daughter Ira Khan’s Father’s Day post. See pic

Aamir Khan shows off his grey new hairstyle in daughter Ira Khan’s Father’s Day post. See pic

Aamir Khan has gone fully grey for his new lockdown look. Check out his latest picture shared by daughter Ira Khan.

bollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira.
Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira.
         

Actor Aamir Khan is celebrating a sweet Father’s Day with his daughter Ira Khan. On Sunday, Ira shared a picture with her dad and he looks quite different from his usual self.

“Happy Father’s Day! Thanks for being you,” she captioned her post. In the photo, she is seen hugging her dad as they smile for the camera. Aamir looks handsome in his navy T-shirt, square glasses and a brand new, fully grey hairstyle.

 

Aamir’s fans liked his new look. “Wow , this is such an amazing photo, Aamir is looking so nice , as always,” read a comment. “Now he looks father in grey hair,” read another. Other celebrities also left comments on the picture. “Such a lovely picture,” wrote Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya Malhotra also shared a few in-love emojis.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

The family was in lockdown together since March. Ira would regularly share pictures from her days at home with Aamir, stepmom Kiran Rao and half-brother Azad Rao Khan. The family also attended the at-home premiere of his niece Zayn Marie Khan’s debut movie, Mrs Serial Killer.

 

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine buddy🧡

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira shared photos from the movie night on Instagram as the whole family dressed up for the occasion. They show Aamir in a fancy suit with his grey hair on full display amid the lockdown. He struck the classic dad pose, flashing a thumbs up, and by his side was Kiran in a green dress while Ira had put on a yellow saree. More photos show how the family hooked up Netflix to a projector for the best movie experience.

Aamir’s next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor. It is the remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

