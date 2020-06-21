e-paper
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 60,000

Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 60,000

The Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown in four districts to curb a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police officials are ensuring strict implementation of the ‘maximised restricted lockdown’ in four districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Tamil Nadu, the state with second highest Covid-19 cases in the country, added over 2,500 new infections on Sunday, taking it near the 60,000 mark.

The southern state reported its highest single-day spike of 2,532 coronavirus cases, according to the state health department. With this, the total count of virus cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 59,377.

The state now has 25,863 active cases.

With 53 deaths due to Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has risen to 757, news agency ANI reported quoting the health department.

The state government tested 33,231 samples for Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest number of tests carried out in a day so far. The state has tested 8,61,21 samples to date. The state has 83 testing centres –45 government and 38 private ones.

Giving details of the number of recovered Covid-19 patients, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that 54 per cent of the Covid-19 patients have been cured so far.

“We implemented the lockdown announced by the Central government and kept people inside their homes. 300 medical camps have been set up and the state government is planning to increase it to 450,” he said.

To stop the coronavirus infection from spreading further, the state government had announced “maximised restricted lockdown” earlier this week.

The lockdown, which began on June 19, will continue till June 30 and has been imposed in four districts - Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet. The Covid-19 lockdown will remain in place here till June 30. During the 12 day lockdown period, only essential services are being allowed with restrictions.

To ensure strict implementation of the lockdown, the Chennai Police is making announcements and using drones to monitor the situation.

