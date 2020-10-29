News updates from Hindustan Times: 3 dead, several injured in knife attack in France’s Nice and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:20 IST

3 killed in terror attack on French church, consulate targeted in Jeddah

A knife-wielding attacker shouting “Allahu Akbar” beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident. Read more

In a first, 42 transgender candidates to appear for Assam PSC exam

In a first such instance for the state, 42 transgender persons have applied as candidates for the combined competitive (preliminary) examination (CCE), 2020, conducted by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Read more

India’s average daily Covid tests in past 6 weeks at about 11 lakh: Centre

The Union health ministry on Thursday said nearly 11 lakh coronavirus (Covid-19) tests have been conducted daily on an average in the last six weeks as the total tests crossed 10.65 crore adding that 15 lakh tests can now be done per day. Read more

Covid-19: Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept permanent pay cuts

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that a majority of pilots and flight attendants had signed new contracts that will result in permanent pay cuts. Cathay last week announced plans to cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the pandemic, including nearly all of the positions at its regional airline Cathay Dragon, which it has shut down. Read more

IPL 2020 - ‘This has really turned upside down for them’: Brian Lara reveals what went wrong for CSK

It has been a season to forget for IPL’s most consistent team Chennai Super Kings. They are already out of the race for the play-offs, the first time ever that they won’t progress from the group stage. While the team has failed to put a string of victories together this season, several experts believe the primary reason behind this has been the franchise’s inability to blood youngsters into the team. Read more

Kapil Sharma says he felt ‘jealous’ after Akshay Kumar replaced him in an ad, Akshay retorts Kapil’s house is bigger than his

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani as guests, has been shared online. The actors came to promote their upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb, and seemingly had a blast shooting for the episode. Read more

Maruti Suzuki reports slim profit in quarter post lockdown

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported 2.04 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter at ₹1,419.6 crore on the back of higher sales. The auto major had posted a net profit of ₹1,391.1 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal. Read more

Find yourself in a fashion fix this Karwa Chauth? Deck up like Hina Khan in a deep rani pink sharara set

With the fashion industry waking up in the middle of a festive week, after months of quarantine hibernation, a yearn to look unconventional, contemporary and glamorous while sticking to traditional wear is dominating the ethnic closet. Read more

Smriti Irani posts ‘falling ill’ meme after testing positive for Covid, people praise her spirit

Union Minister Smriti Irani is keeping her spirits up after she tested positive for Covid-19. After making the announcement on Twitter, Irani shared a meme on ‘falling ill’ on her Instagram account. The minister is known for sharing quirky and hilarious posts on the photo and video sharing platform and her recent share is no different. Read more