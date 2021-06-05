News updates from Hindustan Times: TikTok shares information on compliance with new IT rules and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid ban, TikTok shares info on compliance with new rules

Short video streaming mobile application TikTok has informed the Union ministry of electronics and information technology that they have complied with the controversial new social media and intermediary guidelines even as the app continues to be banned in India, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

On World Environment Day, PM says India is emerging as leader of climate justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025' at an event organised to mark World Environment Day. Read more

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14 with conditions

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the lockdown by another week, till 6am on June 14, with some relaxations in a bid to curb rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Read more

India could get Covid vaccine for kids, Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D

Zydus Cadila is testing its Covid-19 vaccine candidate on children in the age group of 12-18 years, apart from adults, and the Ahmedabad-based company is likely to apply for licensure of the vaccine in next two weeks, a senior government official has said. Read more

Karan Mehra's co-star Himanshi Parashar disables comments on Instagram as old chat surfaces online

Karan Mehra and his co-star Himanshi Parashar have disabled comments on Instagram amid rumours of affair. Karan was accused by his estranged wife Nisha Rawal of domestic violence and having an affair. Read more

'When you get out there, it is war': Brett Lee on camaraderie between MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League, winning five trophies so far. There could be several reasons behind this success that MI have attained over the years in the IPL. Read more

Why Facebook has banned Donald Trump for at least two years