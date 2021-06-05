Karan Mehra's co-star Himanshi Parashar disables comments on Instagram as old chat surfaces online

Karan Mehra and his co-star Himanshi Parashar have disabled comments on Instagram amid rumours of affair. Karan was accused by his estranged wife Nisha Rawal of domestic violence and having an affair.

After Nisha's accusations, an old chat between Karan and Himanshi, who were seen together on Punjabi show Maavan Thandian Chaavan, had surfaced online. In an Instagram video shared by Himanshi, Karan was seen helping her get back on her feet after she took a tumble. He commented on her post, "I had said 'Itna bhi nahi girna chahiye ki aap zameen pe aa jao (You should not fall so low that you hit the street)' Cute moment and fun shooting with you @himanshiparashar." Himanshi's replied, "Apke liye hum kahi bhi gir jaynge karan ji (I'd fall for you anywhere)." A couple of people commented on her post 'really??' and 'chii'.

After the chat surfaced online, Himanshi made commenting on her posts 'limited', which would mean that only those followed by Himanshi are allowed to comment on her posts. Karan has also limited comments on his post.

Karan was arrested and later released on bail by the Mumbai Police earlier this week after Nisha filed a complaint of physical assault against him. She later said in an interview, "This is definitely about Karan having an extra marital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility of the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim." Nisha said that she learned about the alleged affair a 'couple of months ago' and that she confronted him about it after discovering text messages.

Karan denied the allegations against him and said Nisha hit her own head against the wall and threatened to 'ruin' him. He said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "Nisha barged into my bedroom, as we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since a while. She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life', spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’. Actually, Nisha has mood swings and violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives, have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn’t take it anymore."

