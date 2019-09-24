News updates from Hindustan Times: Trump silent on Pak as terror base, says can mediate on J&K and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:59 IST

Trump silent on Pak as terror base, says can mediate on J&K

US President Donald Trump when asked by reporters if he endorses India’s claim that terror emanates from Pakistan’s soil, he maintained that Iran poses the number one threat. He also said that he heard a “very aggressive statement” that he indicated he had not expected from PM Modi. Read more here.

Joining US after 9/11 one of Pakistan’s biggest blunders, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan regrets joining US on its ‘War on Terror’ following the 9/11 attacks. Speaking at an event at the ouncil on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York, Khan acknowledged that his country’s army and spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) trained al Qaeda and other militant groups to fight in Afghanistan. Read more here.

I-T notices to election commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s wife over ‘tax evasion’

Novel Singh Lavasa, has been issued notices by the Income Tax deparment, alleging tax evasion. The notices seek explanations from Novel Singhal Lavasa about her income-related details when she was the director of about a dozen private companies between 2015 and 2017. Read more here.

Mamata Banerjee to begin Vidyasagar’s bicentenary celebrations at his village

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is supposed to begin week-long celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, who single-handedly battled the reluctant social elite to start women’s education in mid-19th century. The significance of Banerjee’s visit to Birsingha can hardly be overstated at a time conducive for identity politics. Read more here.

New terror law gives unbridled powers to the government, that should worry all of us | Analysis

The new UAPA, which can now list an individual as terrorist doesn’t require scrutiny of the court or even conviction by a court. The National Investigative Agency and therefore the government can list anyone as terrorist if its “believes” someone is involved in a terror case. Read more here.

‘Hope to punch above the weight in ‘tricky’ Tokyo qualifiers’

With no seedings in Olympic qualifiers, top boxers could face-off early. HT caught up with the two army men and coaches CA Kuttappa and Santiago Nieva to discuss their show. Read more here.

Amy Jackson shares video of newborn son Andreas as he says hi to the world, enjoys a nap.

Actor Amy Jackson has shared a new video of her newborn son Andreas as he napped in his bed. She welcomed Andreas on Monday. Read more here.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 08:58 IST