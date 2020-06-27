News updates from Hindustan Times: 2 of every 3 doctors in rural India have no formal degree, says study and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 09:16 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2 of 3 ‘doctors’ in rural India have no formal medical degrees: Study

At least two of every three "doctors" in rural India are informal providers of care, with no qualifications in modern system of medicine, according to India's first comprehensive assessment of public and private health care availability and quality, as measured by their medical knowledge.

Madhya Pradesh government constitutes commission for welfare of migrant workers

The Madhya Pradesh government constituted a migrant labourers commission on Friday to employ the workers according to their skills and ability, said an official release from the state government.

Organised armed gangs challenging state government, Nagaland Governor writes to CM

Concerned about the 'precarious' law and order situation in the state, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi has written to chief minister Neiphiu Rio on how half a dozen armed gangs are challenging the legitimacy of the state government.

Micheal Martin to take over as Irish prime minister in grand coalition

Micheal Martin is set to take over as Ireland's new prime minister Saturday at the helm of the nation's first grand coalition, replacing Leo Varadkar in what will be a rotating premiership.

‘Safety & human lives of paramount importance’: AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das on roadmap for Indian football amid Covid-19 crisis

The Premier League season has been decided - Liverpool are the champions for the 2019-20 season. Bayern Munich have also bagged the Bundesliga crown for the 8th season in a row.

Samsung Galaxy M21: The trick of sticking with basics

A year ago, when we talked about 'budget' or the 'affordable' segment, we had to bring brands like Xiaomi and Realme in the conversation.

Did you know Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire had a poor childhood, has quietly made millions playing poker

Actor Tobey Maguire has always been a tough nut to crack. After several years playing second-fiddle to his close friend Leonardo DiCaprio, Maguire became a legitimate star through the blockbuster Spider-Man films.

Lockdown learning: How to switch to eco-friendly living

Amid the pandemic, there has been an increase in the usage of items made of single-use plastic, be it disposable gloves, wipes or takeaway boxes.

Watch| ‘Maharashtra government not hiding Covid deaths’: Health Minister Rajesh Tope