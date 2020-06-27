e-paper
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh government constitutes commission for the welfare of migrant workers

Madhya Pradesh government constitutes commission for the welfare of migrant workers

The commission will work on the welfare of migrant labourers and their families, creation of employment opportunities and skill development.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 08:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
File photo: Migrant workers queueing for a temperature check.
The Madhya Pradesh government constituted a migrant labourers commission on Friday to employ the workers according to their skills and ability, said an official release from the state government.

“Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is committed to providing employment to migrant labourers, who returned to the state in this crisis of Corona pandemic, according to their ability and for the welfare and development of their families. With this objective, ‘Madhya Pradesh State Migrant Labourer Commission’ has been constituted. We will make their livelihood in the state so comfortable that they will not have to go outside the state for the same,” the release stated.

As per the official information, the department of labour issued an order to the effect on Friday.

“The tenure of the commission will be two years. An individual nominated by the state government will be the chairman of the commission,” the release read.

As its duties have been defined, the commission will provide the state government with suggestions and recommendations for the strengthening of the socio-economic status of the migrant labourers of the state after interacting with the members of the commission, individuals, organisations, departments, boards etc.

The commission will work on the welfare of migrant labourers and their families, creation of employment opportunities and skill development. The commission will also ensure effective implementation of existing laws for the protection of the interest of migrant labourers.

“Along with this, the commission will also be able to give recommendations as regard to providing benefits of existing social security and welfare schemes to the migrant labourers and their families and any other recommendation in their interest.”

“In the order issued by the department of labour, it has been stated that whole Madhya Pradesh will come under the jurisdiction of the commission. Under this, those labourers will be covered who are in the domicile of Madhya Pradesh and were working in other states as labourers and have returned to Madhya Pradesh on March 01, 2020, or later,” stated the official release.

