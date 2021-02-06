News updates from HT: UN human rights agency calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers, govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UN human rights agency calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers and authorities

The UN human rights agency on Friday called on both protesting farmers and authorities in India to exercise "maximum restraint" and to find "equitable solutions" that show respect for human rights.

Infection curve down at long last: Is the Covid-19 pandemic ebbing?

The global onslaught of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has started receding for the first time ever, with daily new infections seeing a steady drop for nearly a month – something that has never happened in the 14 months of the pandemic's run across the world.

Chakka jam: Barricades, thousands of policemen on watch today

The farmer protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have been hemmed in with multilayered barricading and are being heavily patrolled ahead of Saturday's three-hour long nationwide highway blockade, "the chakka jam", called by farmers to intensify their protest against the new farm laws.

Happy birthday Angad Bedi: When the actor had to ‘man up and speak’ to Neha Dhupia’s parents about his marriage proposal

Angad Bedi is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor is not just having a successful run at work, but is also enjoying his time as a father. He has a two-year-old daughter, Mehr, with wife Neha Dhupia.

Shilpa Shetty's golden potion is great for immunity and digestion: Recipe

There has been a lot of talk about immunity in the last year, since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

'Last time people said 'Smith, Warner weren’t there, who did we have?,' Shastri hails India's win in Aus

Head coach Ravi Shastri hailed India's series win in Australia and said that an achievement such as this was never seen before in the world of cricket.

‘22 deaths reported so far post Covid-19 vaccination’: Health Ministry

The Union health ministry addressed a briefing on Covid-19 vaccination. Ministry's Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said, "As of February 5, a total of 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.