Shilpa Shetty shares recipe of her immunity boosting drink(Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty's golden potion is great for immunity and digestion: Recipe

  • Shilpa Shetty recently shared the recipe of a drink that the actor has been giving to her son Viaan-Raj every morning since he was five. The potion is great for digestion and also helps boost immunity.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 AM IST

There has been a lot of talk about immunity in the last year, since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. From the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi urging the nation to drink Kadha to celebrities sharing the recipes of their immunity-boosting drinks, we have heard a lot and tried a lot. Now, fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty is also sharing her recipe of a drink that strengthens the immunity and improves the digestive system.

The actor recently took to her Instagram account and shared the recipe of her ‘Golden Potion,’ that she has been giving to her son, Viaan-Raj every morning since he was five years old. She posted the video that talked about the drink's benefits and gave the recipe with the caption, “The unpredictable weather conditions coupled with the pandemic has been a concern for many. One way to keep your immune and digestive systems strong is to consume the Golden Potion daily. It is a Lemon-Amba Haldi-Ginger-Honey concoction. (sic).”

She added, “The innumerous benefits of Amba Haldi, or Mango Ginger, add a much-needed twist to the usual concoction. I had made it a routine for my son, Viaan-Raj, to have a glass every morning since he was five years old. He asks for it every morning now. It’s loaded with anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties that help improve the digestive & respiratory systems. It also helps boost metabolism, provides vitamin C & potassium, and helps detoxify the body. (sic).”

Shilpa also gave a disclaimer and said, “However, please remember to NEVER mix honey in extremely hot or extremely cold water. It changes and diminishes the benefits. (sic).” Now let’s get into the recipe of the golden potion.

Ingredients (for 2 cups):

2 cups warm water

1 1/2 lemon squeezed

1 1/2 tbsp fresh ginger juice

1 tbsp fresh raw Amba Haldi

2 tbsp of honey

Grounded cinnamon to taste

A pinch of salt

Method:

Add honey, lemon juice, ginger juice, amba haldi, cinnamon and salt in a vessel that has a spout. Pour the warm water over this mixture and stir the ingredients well until the honey is completely dissolved.

Cover the pot with a lid and let the concoction sit for five-six minutes and finally, strain it and pour it into mugs. Drink the potion while it is still warm.

Benefits:

Honey - The antioxidant and antibacterial properties of honey help improving the digestive system.

Ginger- It also improves the digestion along with boosting the metabolism. Ginger is also known to detoxify the system and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Lemon - Lemon is known to give a boost to the immune system by giving it the required Vitamin C and potassium. It also helps to detoxify the body.

Amba Haldi - It is known for its anti-bacterial, anti-oxidant and anti-fungal properties. It is also used for the treatment of itchy skin, joint pains and indigestion.

