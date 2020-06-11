News updates from Hindustan Times: UP CM should not make ‘threatening’ remarks on border row, says Nepal PM and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 09:05 IST

Nepal PM criticises Yogi Adityanath’s ‘threatening’ remarks on border row

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday criticised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks on a border row, saying the Indian leader should be advised not to make “threatening” remarks. Read more

Fake currency raid in Pune; Army official, five others arrested

Pune police crime branch officials arrested six persons, including an Indian Army personnel, during an operation that led to the seizure of fake Indian and foreign currency notes with a face value of at least Rs 43.4 crore and fake US dollars worth Rs 4.2 crore, said a senior official aware of the developments on Wednesday evening.​ Read more

Goa activists allege scam in scheme meant for construction workers, demand probe

Activists in Goa have alleged a scam in the registration of beneficiaries under the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Scheme, and demanded an inquiry into how people who are clearly not construction labourers have registered their names to receive benefits under the scheme. Read more

US Federal Reserve vows to support US economy’s ‘long road’ to recovery after dire 2020

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it plans years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year’s end. Read more

Not just cricket, racism well entrenched in every sport

Many African footballers in Kolkata would get Darren Sammy’s point. “Kalu”, “kalia” or “Kala aadmi”—different variations of the colour black—is how they are referred to by fans and have been described by some coaches and officials. Read more

Google’s Android 11 Beta rolls out with these key features

Google has finally announced the launch of Android 11 public beta. Instead of holding an online event, the company has shared a bunch of online resources and videos on the latest iteration of Android 11. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana sings Dheeme Dheeme from BFF Ananya Panday’s movie in unseen video. Watch

A new video of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, singing the song Dheeme Dheeme by Tony Kakkar, has been shared online. The video was shared by a friend of hers on social media, on her birthday on May 22. Read more

Solar Eclipse 2020: When, Where and How to see in India

Surya Grahan India 2020: A solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan, is when the Earth gets engulfed in the shadow the moon casts when it covers the sun, either fully or partially blocking sunlight, and the Earth, sun and moon are in perfect alignment. Read more

Watch: Fresh locust attacks in Kota, Pune; UN warns of invasion in July