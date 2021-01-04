News updates from Hindustan Times: Varsha Raut appears before ED in PMC Bank scam case and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:35 IST

Varsha Raut appears before ED in PMC Bank scam case

Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Monday, news agency ANI reported. She was summoned by the ED to appear before it in connection with PMC Bank scam case. Read more

Bird flu: Jharkhand zoos on high alert after reports of bird deaths in different states

The wildlife wing of Jharkhand forest department has sounded a high alert for zoos and bird sanctuary in wake of death reports of a large number of birds, including migratory birds, in different states of the country, officials said on Monday. Read more

Madan Kaushik ran away from debate: Manish Sisodia on Uttarakhand minister’s no-show

A day after Uttarakhand urban development minister Madan Kaushik wrote a four-page open letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Delhi deputy chief minister (CM) Manish Sisodia calling him a “tourist politician”, Sisodia on Monday alleged that Kaushik “ran away from the debate as he had nothing to talk about on development in Uttarakhand.” Read more

Explained: Why are Georgia Senate runoffs extremely crucial for Joe Biden?

US President-elect Joe Biden won the southern state of Georgia with a slim margin but another important election went undecided - the race to Senate. In November, no candidate for two Senate seats from Georgia received a minimum of 50 per cent votes required to win the race, according to the state rules, which meant the top two candidates go through another election, a so-called runoff, on January 5. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘It’s a big gimmick to take pressure off Australia and try to get under skin of Indians’, says Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has condemned a section of Australian media, stating that they are trying to get under the skin of Indian cricket team. Read more

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla get into massive fight, he accuses her of doing ‘drama’

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got into a massive argument as he reiterated what host Salman Khan told her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Here’s everything we know about this iPhone 13 rival

Samsung has just announced the launch date of its Galaxy S21 smartphone series, which will also be its flagship series of the year 2021. The firm is said to launch three devices in the series and the most powerful of them all is said to be the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Read more

Nissan Magnite gets 32,800 bookings in 1 month, most introductory prices to stay

Nissan Magnite has had a rousing one month since being launched in the Indian car market as the most affordable sub-compact SUV on December 2, receiving 38,200 bookings. The car maker has confirmed that introductory prices of all variants of Magnite, except the base variant priced at ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom), will continue to remain valid. Read more

Hina Khan flaunts washboard abs in new post, says fit girls are the best girls

During the lockdown, Hina Khan shared a lot of workout posts with her fans on Instagram in an attempt to urge them to stop being lazy and get fit. During that time, the actor revealed how she was exercising at home with a few gym equipments and gave tips to her followers too. She is still trying to inspire her fans to stop being lazy and work out. Read more

Stay in your ‘orbit’: Mumbai Police shares advisory post inspired by our solar system

Mumbai Police is renowned for sharing super innovative advisory posts. Its latest share is a testament to its original thinking and excellent creativity skills. Seeing the post, inspired by our solar system, may make you believe the same. Read more

Watch: ‘Will not get vaccinated first’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan explains reason

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will not be among the first ones to get vaccinated as her wants priority groups to be vaccinated first. ‘I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now. First it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards. Watch here