Stay in your ‘orbit’: Mumbai Police shares advisory post inspired by our solar system

“Creativity level 999,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This image was shared on January 4.
This image was shared on January 4. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
         

Mumbai Police is renowned for sharing super innovative advisory posts. Its latest share is a testament to its original thinking and excellent creativity skills. Seeing the post, inspired by our solar system, may make you believe the same.

This image was shared on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of Mumbai Police on January 4. “Mumbaikars, you are our biggest ‘Support System’ in this entire galaxy. Stay in your ‘orbit’ after 11 p.m for a bright & light year ahead!” reads the text shared alongside the picture. The hashtags, #OrbitOfSafety and #TakingOnCorona have been shared with the post.

The graphic shows our solar system. Text reading, “My Very Eager Mumbaikars Just Stay Under Night Purview,” is written in the centre. This novel version of the phrase that is usually used to remember the planets’ order advises people of Mumbai to follow the night curfew.

Check it out here:

If you’re impressed with Mumbai Police’s creativity, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 10,600 likes on Instagram and almost 250 likes on Twitter.

Here’s what people had to say about the post. One person on Instagram said, “Creativity is too good”.

Another individual wrote, “I really wanna know who is your meme officer is. They come up with such creative posts each one is fire,” on the photo and video sharing platform. “Creativity level 999,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this?

