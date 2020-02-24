News updates from Hindustan Times | Violence in Delhi disturbing, tweets Rahul Gandhi on clashes over CAA and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 21:31 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour.

Violence in Delhi disturbing, tweets Rahul Gandhi on clashes over CAA

Barely hours before visiting US President Donald Trump was to arrive in the national Capital, violence escalated in northeast Delhi areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura between two groups of protesters over the amended citizenship law.

Man shot during east Delhi clashes over CAA dies at hospital, 6 more treated for gunshot wounds

Lt Governor Anil Baijal tweeted soon after that he had instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to restore the law and order situation. Later in the evening, home secretary Ajay Bhalla told reporters that the situation had been brought under control.

‘It doesn’t affect poor and middle-class person’: Shiv Sena on US president’s India visit

The Shiv Sena said if there was any eagerness about the visit of US President Donald Trump, it may be in Ahmedabad, where he landed for his two-day trip to the country.

Kumaraswamy extends open invite; lakhs may turn up at his son’s wedding in April

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has acted in a few movies till now and unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary polls from Mandya district in 2019.

Full text of US president Donald Trump’s speech at ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium during which he touched upon various issues and topics related to India.

Jasprit Bumrah reveals what MS Dhoni advised him on his debut

Back when he made his debut in 2016, no one would have thought that he would become a modern-day great in cricket. Bumrah even impressed on his debut as he returned with figures of 1 for 40 in his ten overs.

How to transfer all that data from your Yahoo ID and MSN ID to Gmail

Old and unused accounts are a security and privacy risk. It's best you transfer all your old mails to your Gmail account. This is how you can do it.

Donald Trump’s India visit: Twitter goes crazy with rib-tickling memes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad earlier today, numerous moments since their arrival sparked tons of reactions from netizens.

Wendell Rodricks was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka who made a comeback on the ramp at the finale or Blenders Pride Fashion Tour last week, opened up about the feeling of returning on the runway and shared her fashion statement.