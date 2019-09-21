News updates from Hindustan Times: Was influential, says ex-HC judge’s daughter-in-law after releasing assault video, Rohit Sharma 8 runs away from World record in 3rd T20I at Bengaluru and all the latest at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘He was influential’: Ex-HC judge’s daughter-in-law says after releasing assault video

The daughter-in-law of the former high court judge Justice Nooty Ramamohana Rao said on Saturday she did not file a complaint against her in-laws and husband despite facing harassment for seven years as they were ‘influential’ people.

Read here

‘Do you doubt?’: Devendra Fadnavis on returning as CM post Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reiterated that the BJP and the Shiv Sena’s Mahayuthi alliance will contest the next month’s assembly polls together and he will be back as the state’s chief minister.

Read here

Harayana, Maharashtra assembly elections, bypolls in Oct: Here’s the schedule

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for assembly election in Haryana and Maharashtra along with the schedule for by-polls to more than 60 seats across 18 states.

Read here

Mission Gaganyaan next priority, no link with Vikram lander: ISRO chief

Mission Gaganyaan is our next priority, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K. Sivan on Saturday adding that Chandrayaan-2 has achieved 98 per cent of its objectives.

Read here

‘We reestablished UP’s identity’: Yogi Adityanath at Hindustan event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday his government has been able to re-establish the state’s identity and turned challenges into successes through able administrative machinery and by attracting investors.

Read here

Trolls target Sonakshi after her wrong guess on Ramayana

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who appeared on game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently, made two wrong guesses when Amitabh asked her a question on Ramayana, before making the final and correct guess on the show.

Read here

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma 8 runs away from World record in 3rd T20I at Bengaluru

The battle of T20I dominance between India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will continue when the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Read here

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 17:13 IST