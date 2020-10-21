News updates from Hindustan Times: Why NCW chief Rekha Sharma is under fire and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:33 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Why NCW chief Rekha Sharma came under Twitter fire

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has come under fire on social media after she met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday to discuss women safety related issues in the state, including the rising number of sexual assault cases and also the “rising cases of love jihad”. Read More

JKCA money laundering case: Farooq Abdullah summoned by Enforcement Directorate again

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, who is also an MP from Srinagar, has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning regarding the Jammu and Kashmir cricket scam for the second time in three days. Read More

China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall

There were hardly any celebrations in Beijing this month when President Xi Jinping’s China, often rebuked for human rights violations, made it back to the United Nations human rights council this month. Because tucked behind Beijing’s win, was a huge loss of support that many see as a reflection of China’s track record. Read More

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: ‘I did wonder, I won’t lie,’ KL Rahul points an area that Kings XI Punjab ‘have to correct’

Kings XI Punjab have shown that they belong with the high flyers of the Indian Premier League 2020 after securing victory in their last three matches of the season. After losing six out of seven matches, KXIP have managed to bounce back and now are in contention for a top-four finish. Read more

Comedy Couple movie review: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad can’t double up the funny

Though it picks up a long list of issues, at its core, Comedy Couple wants to be about a man who cannot stop lying. But unlike Jim Carrey, it’s not a child’s magical birthday wish, but a lukewarm glass of gaumutra, that finally sets him straight. Read more

Bigg Boss 14’s Hina Khan serves a gorgeous look in Sahil Kochchar’s Rs 33k pewter dress

As the buzz around television stars Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan exiting the Bigg Boss 14 house goes viral, the latter served a gorgeous look in a midi dress and the fashion police can’t take their eyes off. Readmore

‘Apart for 215 days, finally reunited’: Video of elderly couple leaves netizens teary-eyed

Some videos are so beautiful and heartening that they are enough to leave one emotional. This reunion video of a couple, who had been married for 60 long years and was separated for more than 200 days, perfectly captures the essence of that category. Read more