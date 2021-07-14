News updates from HT: 11 cases of Kappa Covid-19 variant found in Rajasthan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

11 cases of Kappa Covid-19 variant found in Rajasthan

After Uttar Pradesh, cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) due to the Kappa variant have been detected in Rajasthan, news agency PTI reported quoting state health minister Raghu Sharma. According to Sharma, 11 cases of the Kappa Covid-19 variant have been detected in the state, of which three cases each are from its capital Jaipur and Alwar, two from Barmer, and one from Bhilwara. Read more.

3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police

Three terrorists who are yet to be identified were killed early on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. The encounter started on Tuesday night after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town. Read more.

Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body found in Kangra after flash flood

The body of Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh has been discovered from the Kareri lake area in Kangra district, as rescue operations went on Tuesday night following the flash flood. Reports said Manmeet Singh, one of the singers of Sain brother, a music group known for their Sufi songs, came to Dharamshala a few days ago along with some friends. On Monday, they went to Kareri from Dharamsala. During the torrential rains, Manmeet Singh is believed to have slipped and fallen into Kareri lake. His body is now being sent to Amritsar. Read more.

US says it's waiting for India's nod to dispatch Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

The United States said it is waiting for the Indian government to give a green signal for dispatching the anti-Covid vaccines that the US is donating to several countries across the world. "We are ready to ship those vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, as reported by news agency PTI. US vaccines have reached Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. But for India, it is taking time as there are some legal hurdles for emergency import, Ned Price said. Read more.

Covid-19: Modi flags crowding in hills as 3rd wave trigger

The crowds at hill stations and markets where people are not wearing masks or following Covid-19 protocols are a matter of concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, calling the scenes that have played out in several parts of the country as “not right”. Read more.

Watch: Bride goes to marriage ceremony on SUV's bonnet, booked; video goes viral

A bride was booked along with few others for a stunt violating the Motor Vehicle Act in Maharashtra’s Pune on July 13. The woman was en route to her wedding ceremony sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV. Watch here.

Mary Kom's favourite punch, Sindhu ice cream rule: PM Modi talks to Olympians

PM Narendra Modi interacted with Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes on Tuesday. He hailed the struggles of Indian athletes during the virtual interactive session. PM Modi spoke to boxer MC Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu among others. Watch here.

Britain's Johanna Konta pulls out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19

Britain’s Johanna Konta has decided to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 that affected her preparations, she said through a tweet on Tuesday. Read more.

Indian-origin contestant Justin Narayan wins MasterChef Australia 13, takes home USD 250,000

Indian-origin contestant Justin Narayan has won the season 13 of MasterChef Australia. The trophy found its way to Justin after beating three other contestants on the show during the grand finale. One of the three contestants had a Bangladesh connection. Read more.

Pooja Bhatt on tackling questions about possible second marriage: 'My life is not incomplete'

Actor-director Pooja Bhatt has opened up on marriage and how many women, despite big achievements, have to come home to the question 'khaane mein kya hai (what's there to eat)?'. She also spoke about her personal life and how she faced questions about her getting married again. Pooja added that her life is not incomplete 'because I choose to live the way I do'. Read more.