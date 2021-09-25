News updates from HT: 18 NDRF teams deployed in Andhra, Odisha for Cyclone Gulab and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Gulab: Cabinet secretary holds meeting, 18 NDRF teams being deployed

A deep depression over Bay of Bengal will intensify on Saturday evening and make landfall as a cyclone on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. It has issued an alert for Cyclone Gulab for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. Read more.

Covid, terrorism, Pakistan: What PM Modi said at UN | Top 10 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). His speech, which lasted for a little more than 20 minutes, addressed several matters that are currently relevant to the world, including the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, and the situation of Afghanistan following its fall to the hands of Taliban, among others. Read more.

‘Proactive synergy among armed forces needed’: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called for greater synergy among the armed forces in future military strategies and responses. While addressing the graduates of the 59th National Defence College (NDC) course during their convocation in New Delhi, Singh noted that the government’s bold approach on border disputes and terrorism has made India stronger. Read more.

‘Space? We have a lot to do here’: Bill Gates talks on space exploration

Bill Gates, during his recent appearance in an American late night talk show, was asked about his thoughts on billionaires investing in space travel and in response, he said that he has become obsessed with eradicating diseases here on earth rather than with space. Read more.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max not using 120Hz to their fullest

The most headlining feature on the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models is Apple’s much hyped ProMotion. The feature has been around on the iPad Pro since 2018, offering smoother display experiences with a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the new iPhones, the higher refresh rate makes for smoother scrolling and better gaming experiences. However, there is an issue with this feature early on. Read more.

IPL 2021: 'If not the best, it is one of the best' - Rishabh Pant's big remark on Delhi Capitals' bowling attack

Delhi Capitals' bowlers performance in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals was tremendous. Coming on to defend a total of 155, there were doubts whether RR might have an easy task of completing the chase - especially with the side having big hitters like David Miller, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia. Read more.

Sooryavanshi vs Eternals: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer to clash with Marvel film on Diwali

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film, Sooryavanshi is all set for a theatrical release this Diwali. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will feature Akshay alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover. Read more.

Smoking can give you this fatal disease. Know all about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

If you are one of those who are increasingly getting bothered about leading an unhealthy lifestyle, quitting smoking is a great way to improve your quality of life. A single puff of a cigarette exposes the smoker to millions of free radicals. Besides the toxic habit can also increase your chances of getting lung cancer, blood cancers, chronic bronchitis, cardiac diseases and stroke. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON