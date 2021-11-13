News updates from HT: Amit Shah hits out at Akhilesh in Azamgarh over ‘Jinnah’ remark and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah hits out at Akhilesh with new ‘Jinnah’ wordplay

Union home minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal came up with a new ‘Jinnah’ wordplay to hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP). Read More

Thane civic body proposes to shut 2 Covid facilities for paucity of patients

While the state government is preparing for an active Covid-19 caseload of 1.2 million cases in the third wave, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has proposed to shut its Thane Global Covid Hospital and the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium due to scarcity of patients at present. Read More

3rd draft Glasgow cover decision continues to be weak on finance, loss and adaptation

After night long negotiations on several elements of the Glasgow cover decision, the COP 26 Presidency released another draft text on Saturday morning. Read More

T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar explains why David Warner didn't review his dismissal against Pakistan

Australia might have beaten Pakistan convincingly in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, but David Warner's dismissal early in the run-chase had diminished the Aussie hopes for a comeback in the game. Read More

Alia Bhatt reveals her phone wallpaper featuring Ranbir Kapoor, gives cryptic response to marriage question. Watch

Alia Bhatt shared a new video on her YouTube channel, which gave fans a glimpse of what a day in her life looks like. Read More

Mrunal Thakur’s leg day is all about lifting weights

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhamaka in all ways possible – be it in fashion or in fitness. Read More

Busker stops performance to help man searching for food in trash, then this happens. Watch

The stories of kindness by random strangers often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Read More

These 3 Indian cities are part of world’s top 10 polluted places list

The horrible situation of air pollution in the national capital region has highlighted India's struggle with ensuring clean air for its citizens. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON