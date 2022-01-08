News updates from HT: Appointments open today for 3rd Covid vaccine dose and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 precautionary dose: Appointments for third vaccine shot to open today. Check details

Appointments for the ‘precautionary dose’ of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine in India will begin from Saturday, according to the announcement made by the central government. Read more

Weekend curfew in Delhi: DDMA to meet again to discuss further restrictions

National capital Delhi is under a weekend curfew, which started on Friday evening, due to a huge spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. It is among the several curbs announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after recent meeting. Read more

IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar gives verdict on KL Rahul's captaincy in Johannesburg Test

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday gave his verdict on KL Rahul's captaincy in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa. India lost the second Test by seven wickets as South Africa levelled the series 1-1 to force the decider in Cape Town. Read more

Deepika Padukone opens up on 'difficult' Covid-19 battle: ‘I was unrecognisable, my mind wasn’t working’

Deepika Padukone was among the several people who contracted Covid-19 during the second wave last year. The actor and her family--including father Prakash, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha--all tested positive in April 2021. Read more

'I’m learning to love it all': Anshula Kapoor writes on body positivity

Anshula Kapoor is learning to accept her body in all its flaws and pros. Anshula, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter of Boney Kapoor, wrote a long post a day back where she pointed out the need of learning to love our bodies in all its eccentricities. Read more