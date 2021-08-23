News updates from HT: Indian Army grants time scale Colonel rank to 5 women officers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian Army grants time scale Colonel rank to 5 women officers

The Indian Army on Monday granted time scale Colonel rank to women officers. The defence ministry said that a selection board of the Indian Army cleared the way for the promotion of five women officers to Colonel (time scale) rank. Read more.

PM Modi has to take decision on caste-based census: Nitish Kumar

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that the ball is now in the PM’s court and he has to take the decision on the issue of the caste-based census. Read more.

Need shrewd, clever moves to defeat BJP in 2024: Sena mouthpiece

The Shiv Sena said on Monday opposition parties would have to make ‘shrewd and clever’ moves if they want to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It cited the BJP’s defeat in West Bengal and Maharashtra as examples to stress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah can be defeated in the electoral battlefield. Read more.

India vs England: Mark Wood ruled out of third Test against India due to shoulder injury

England seamer Mark Wood was ruled out of the third Test at Headingley starting on Wednesday against India with a jarred right shoulder. There were doubts over Wood's participation after he sustained sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s but the England team management were hoping for the right-arm seamer to regain his fitness, which wasn't the case to be. Read more.

Tata HBX micro-SUV officially unveiled as Tata Punch, takes aim at key segment

Tata Motors on Monday officially unveiled its much-awaited micro SUV Punch. While there was enormous speculation about whether it will be named HBX or Hornbill, Tata has opted to call it Punch in a bid to signal what could be on offer in the segment courtesy its upcoming product, scheduled for a launch during the festive period. Read more.

Akshay Kumar calls Shah Rukh Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show at fan’s request, host says ‘SRK PCO mein kaam karte hai?’

Akshay Kumar, during his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, got an unusual request from an audience member. A woman wished to speak with her favourite star Shah Rukh Khan and asked Akshay to give him a call and make it happen. Read more.

Gauahar Khan opts for full-body workout on birthday, skips rope at 6am

When not slaying the fashion game, Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan is busy encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle and her birthday this Monday is no different. Despite celebrating her birthday till 2 in the night, Gauahar was seen raising the bar of fitness goals a notch higher next morning by jumping rope aka skipping at 6am on Monday to build up her health level and get a high-intensity workout. Read more.