News updates from HT: Army wants special radars along China border to track drones, planes and all the latest news

Army wants new radar for threat detection along China border

The Indian Army has sought to equip itself with a modern low-level light-weight radar (LLLWR) for threat detection and response along the China border where surveillance is restricted due to mountainous terrain, officials said on Monday. Read more

72 liquor bottles stolen from Delhi Gymkhana Club during lockdown; FIR filed

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged theft of 72 liquor bottles worth over ₹2 lakh from the Delhi Gymkhana Club during the nationwide lockdown imposed in March last year to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Punjab AG issue: Congress MP Manish Tewari takes dig at Sidhu

Anandpur Sahib Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday took a dig at the Punjab government’s decision to replace advocate general APS Deol, saying that politicising the AG’s office undermines the integrity of constitutional functionaries. Read more

Canada authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine booster for adults

Canada on Tuesday authorised the use of the booster dose of the Covid vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for those aged 18 years and above. The decision from the Canadian health authorities makes Pfizer/BioNTech’s application for its booster the first to get clearance in Canada. Read more

Ola Electric scooter test ride starts today, but with rider. Check details here

For all those customers eagerly looking forward to test ride Ola Electric scooters, the wait is finally over. The Tamil Nadu-based EV-maker will start to offer test rides of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters today for the first time since its launch back on August 15 this year. Read more

Daughter shares heartwarming throwback video of dad proposing mom

A daughter recently took to Instagram to share a video of a sweet moment when her dad proposed her mom. The heartwarming clip is now making people happy. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too. Read more

Decoupled trailer: R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in marriage of inconvenience. Watch

Netflix has shared the trailer for their upcoming series, Decoupled. A romantic comedy, it stars R Madhavan in the lead with Surveen Chawla. The series will release on December 17. Read more

Priyanka Chopra is a literal fairy queen in ₹72k white abaya for Dubai event, all pics and videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy attending back-to-back events in Dubai for the luxury jewellery label Bulgari. However, that hasn't stopped the Desi Girl from serving breathtaking sartorial moments for her fans. Read more

‘What’s the point of Ranji Trophy': Harbhajan slams selectors for not naming 2 batters in India and India A squads

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was not happy that Indian selection committee ignored Sheldon Jackson and Mandeep Singh. India's T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand and India A squad for the South Africa tour was announced on Tuesday but Jackson and Mandeep did not find a place in either of those, something which did not please Harbhajan at all. Read more

