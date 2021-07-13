News updates from HT: Arvind Kejriwal in Goa today with eyes on Assembly polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal in Goa today with eye on next year's assembly polls

Delhi chief minister and Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa on Tuesday to give a boost to the party's campaign ahead of assembly elections next year. AAP is contesting elections in five states in 2022, including Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Read more.

Himachal Pradesh flash flood updates: NDRF teams rushed, more rain likely today

Heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, which led to about a dozen vehicles being swept away and buildings damaged in Dharamshala. Chief minister Jairam Thakur has appealed to tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash flood. Read more.

Sputnik V's commercial roll-out in coming weeks: Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has assured to strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V vaccines in the coming weeks. "We will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India has been put on hold," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement, posted in its Twitter handle on Monday. Read more.

Nasa study predicts record flooding in 2030s due to Moon's 'wobble'

Climate change has caused sudden weather changes on Earth, which has led to flood in many countries, especially the United State. But now, a new study has linked extreme weather events with Earth's neighbour, the moon. Read more.

Days after Centre's statement, Delhi and other states claim vaccine shortage

Delhi has run out of its stocks for the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency PTI reported on Monday night, citing officials familiar with the matter. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, also took to his official handle on Twitter to inform denizens regarding the vaccine shortage in the national capital. Read more.

Arjun Kapoor recalls being a ‘terrible assistant’ on Kal Ho Naa Ho: ‘I used to sleep off on set’

Before Arjun Kapoor made his debut as an actor with Ishaqzaade in 2012, he worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. During a chat on Sunday, he recalled being a ‘terrible assistant’ at first. Read more.

‘It’s a different thing if you see WTC as a big failure’: Former cricketer has his say on Shastri’s tenure as IND coach

India's defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton has posed some questions for the Virat Kohli-led Indian team as fans are wondering why, despite having some of the best players in the squad, India have been unable to win ICC trophies since 2013. Read more.

Phoebe Philo to launch her own brand backed by LVMH

Fashion enthusiasts everywhere have a big news to rejoice about. Phoebe Philo is returning to fashion and how. The designer is debuting with a label under her own name and minority investment from LVMH, the world's largest luxury group. The news was announced by Business of Fashion on Monday, causing waves in the fashion community that has been affected by the pandemic blues. Read more.

.