News updates from HT: Assam, Mizoram CMs discuss border peace at Shah's residence, and all the latest news

Assam, Mizoram CMs meet at Amit Shah's residence, discuss border peace

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday a meeting with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga was held at Union home minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi wherein it was decided that governments of the two states have decided to maintain peace and tranquility along the border. Read more…

Constitution helped take India forward, but a lot still needs to be done: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Constitution helped in taking the country forward, but a lot still needs to be done. Speaking at Vigyan Bhavan on the occasion of Constitution Day, Modi said hundreds of years of dependence had pushed India into several problems. Read more…

Tomato prices expected to fall in December with pick up in arrivals: Govt

The average retail price of tomatoes will fall in December as the arrival of the common vegetable ingredient from north Indian states will start from the beginning of the next month, the government said on Friday. The ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution stated that the arrival of tomatoes is expected to be at par with last year which could bring much-needed relief to consumers. Read more…

Nitish Kumar backs PM Modi on swipe at dynastic parties

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment attacking “dynastic parties” and said these parties had no meaning in the electoral space. Read more…

Shreyas Iyer reveals Sunil Gavaskar's special advice ahead of his Test debut: 'That stayed in my mind'

On an otherwise disappointing day for India on Friday at the Green Park, Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut joining the likes of former captain Sourav Ganguly and his IPL teammate Prithvi Shaw. His 105 helped India finish with 345 on the second morning of the opening Test. At the end of day's play, Iyer revealed what legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar told him while presenting the debut Test cap on Thursday morning. Read more…

Hawkeye review: Despite simplistic storytelling, Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld may just hit the mark

A young girl sees her entire world change in an instant when creatures from another world appear and start laying waste to her New York-penthouse, and city. Crippled by fear, as one of the alien creatures charges towards her, her life is saved by an arrow. On a rooftop corner in the distance, she sees a hero with a bow and arrow doing his best to fight back and protect the city and its people. It’s a moment that comes to define her. Her need to protect her loved ones become her identity, with that image of the heroic archer giving her an ideal to aspire to. Read more…