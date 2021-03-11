News updates from HT: WB minister says ‘EC must take responsibility’ as Banerjee injured in ‘attack’ and the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Bengal minister says ‘EC must take responsibility’ as Mamata Banerjee injured in ‘attack’
West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee trained guns at the Election Commission of India (ECI) following an ‘attack’ on chief minister Mamata Banerjee in which she suffered injuries in her leg on Wednesday.. Read more
India, China will continue talks to resolve remaining issues along LAC: Govt
India on Wednesday said it will continue discussions with China to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points to restore peace and tranquillity.. Read more
Rain, thunderstorm predicted for northwest India till Saturday
A Western Disturbance (WD) is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan. A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region.. Read more
CDC finds Covid-19 drove 15% spike in US death rate in 2020: Report
A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study has found that last year was the deadliest in US history, with Covid-19 helping to drive a 15% increase in deaths, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources.. Read more
Andrew Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence: Report
An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor's residence, marking the most serious allegation among those made by a series of women against the embattled governor, according to a report published in a newspaper Wednesday.. Read more
Mira Rajput's striped sequined saree is the modern twist to tradition we needed
Looking for bridesmaids outfit inspiration? Mira Rajput has been serving some stunning looks lately while attending her friend's weddings. mother-of-two is again in Delhi to attend a wedding and well, she has already started sharing images with us on her social media and we are not complaining.. Read more
'Pakistan has more talent, can't compare them with Indian players': Abdul Razzaq on Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq refused to compare cricketers of India and Pakistan as he believes cricketers from his country have more talent. Razzaq made those comments when he asked to choose between.. Read more
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday, actor asks Academy if she 'could do it solo'
Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have got their fans excited with their latest video. The couple will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday.. Read more
Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Tremlett’s funny Twitter exchange may amuse you
Sachin Tendulkar recently engaged in a witty online conversation with England’s Chris Tremlett on Twitter. Tendulkar responded to a post, including a picture, shared by Tremlett. The friendly exchange has gained much love from netizens.. Read more
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
After stormy start, House may function next week
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
