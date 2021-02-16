Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Biplab Deb's 'BJP in Nepal' comment upsets Kathmandu, draws 'formal objection'

Nepal has conveyed its “formal objection” to India over Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s remarks about expanding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) influence to Sri Lanka and Nepal and forming governments there. Read more

Karnataka imposes restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid spike in B'luru

The Karnataka government has imposed restrictions of travel on those coming from neighbouring Kerala after two Covid-19 clusters were reported in the city. Read more

'Mumbai might head towards lockdown if Covid-19 norms not followed': Mayor

In the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged the citizens to follow Covid-19 norms. Pednekar said that the city might head again towards a lockdown if the citizens do not follow Covid-19 rules. Read more

After being trolled, Kangana Ranaut says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise: 'Sending a hug and some Burnol'

Actor Kangana Ranaut in a tweet on Tuesday followed up on comments she made earlier this month, when she posted an interview in which she was compared to Tom Cruise. Read more

‘Never seen any of our greats – be it coach Shastri or Gavaskar - talk about pitches’: Ashwin

After thumping England in the second Test by 317 runs, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the ongoing debate over the condition of the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read more

Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one

The Internet is brimming with love and congratulatory messages for Bollywood actor Dia Mirza as she recently flooded social media with her wedding pictures. Read more

2002 Godhra train burning case: Key accused arrested after 19 years

Almost 19 years after a mob torched a coach of Sabarmati Express at Godhra station in Panchmahal district of Gujarat which caused the death of 59 'karsevaks', police have nabbed key accused, Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, from Godhra town, an officer said on Monday. Read more