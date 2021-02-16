News updates from HT: Biplab Deb's comment upsets Nepal, draws 'formal objection' and all the latest news
Biplab Deb's 'BJP in Nepal' comment upsets Kathmandu, draws 'formal objection'
Nepal has conveyed its “formal objection” to India over Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s remarks about expanding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) influence to Sri Lanka and Nepal and forming governments there. Read more
Karnataka imposes restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid spike in B'luru
The Karnataka government has imposed restrictions of travel on those coming from neighbouring Kerala after two Covid-19 clusters were reported in the city. Read more
'Mumbai might head towards lockdown if Covid-19 norms not followed': Mayor
In the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged the citizens to follow Covid-19 norms. Pednekar said that the city might head again towards a lockdown if the citizens do not follow Covid-19 rules. Read more
After being trolled, Kangana Ranaut says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise: 'Sending a hug and some Burnol'
Actor Kangana Ranaut in a tweet on Tuesday followed up on comments she made earlier this month, when she posted an interview in which she was compared to Tom Cruise. Read more
‘Never seen any of our greats – be it coach Shastri or Gavaskar - talk about pitches’: Ashwin
After thumping England in the second Test by 317 runs, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the ongoing debate over the condition of the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read more
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one
The Internet is brimming with love and congratulatory messages for Bollywood actor Dia Mirza as she recently flooded social media with her wedding pictures. Read more
2002 Godhra train burning case: Key accused arrested after 19 years
Almost 19 years after a mob torched a coach of Sabarmati Express at Godhra station in Panchmahal district of Gujarat which caused the death of 59 'karsevaks', police have nabbed key accused, Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, from Godhra town, an officer said on Monday. Read more
Govt releases guidelines for new mapping data policy: All you need to know
If you took yoga lessons from Ramdev: Tharoor's jab over fuel price hike
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases
Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG, Tamilisai given additional charge
Amid fall in India's Covid-19 cases, 3 states see a surge
Government launches drinking water survey in 10 cities
- As the first step the Union housing and urban affairs ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities -- Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.
Jharkhand policeman killed in IED blast in Lohardaga during anti-Maoist ops
- The policeman who was badly injured was airlifted to Ranchi but died during treatment.
Army releases new visuals showing Pangong Tso disengagement in top gear
- The PLA is retreating to its base, east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, while the Indian Army is moving back to its permanent position near Finger 3.
Karnataka imposes restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid spike in B'luru
- Apart from travel restrictions, the Karnataka government has decided to declare any hostels, boarding or residential, educational institutions with a cluster of five or more Covid cases, a containment zone.
ED attaches properties worth ₹17.66 crore of Amnesty International India
Foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow: All you need to know
SC dismisses plea for return of MPLAD funds donated to PM CARES
MP: Flight makes emergency landing in Indore after windshield crack
