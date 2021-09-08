News updates from HT: BJP appoints in-charges for 4 poll-bound states and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP announces state in-charges for four poll-bound states

The BJP has set the ball rolling for the upcoming assembly elections in a clutch of states by announcing in-charges who will have the mandate to oversee electioneering. Read more

SC upholds extension of ED director tenure till November

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Centre to extend the tenure of the director of enforcement Sanjay Kumar Mishra till November 2021. Read more

‘England underestimated Team India’: Gavaskar says Root & Co should’ve focused on present challenge instead of The Ashes

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Joe Root-led England side concentrated more on the upcoming Ashes series than the current challenges posed by Team India. Read more

Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta offer condolences to Akshay Kumar after mother's death

Actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia, who was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, died on Wednesday morning. Read more

Disha Patani in ivory bralette and lehenga gives the most stunning bridesmaid look

Bollywood actor Disha Patani keeps her fans entertained on social media by sharing regular updates about her life, from pictures with her furry friends to workout videos. Read more

Ola Electric scooter sale today: Step-by-step guide to get one home delivered

The process of purchase for the Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro is completely online and the purchase window has been opened today - Wednesday, September 8. Read more