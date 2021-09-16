News updates from HT: Bombay HC dismisses Param Bir Singh’s petition for quashing of inquiries and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bombay high court dismisses Param Bir Singh’s petition for quashing of inquiries

The Bombay high court today dismissed the petition filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for quashing of the two preliminary inquiries against him by the Maharashtra government. Read More

A month later, Akhundzada, Haqqani and Yaqoob remain in shadows

A month after Sunni Pashtun Islamists militarily took over Kabul, there is uncertainty and confusion within the Taliban government with US designated global terrorist and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani remaining in the shadows and visiting Quetta earlier this week. Read More

Accused in rape-murder of 6-yr-old in Hyderabad found dead on rly tracks

A 30-year-old man, prime suspect in the rape and murder of a six-year-old tribal girl in Hyderabad on September 9, was found dead on the railway tracks at Pamunuru village in Telangana’s Warangal district, about 120km from the state capital earlier in the day, police said on Thursday. Read More

‘He’s just given a ‘consolation cup’ to make up for disappointment in England’

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been in the limelight lately. Firstly, his non-selection in all four Test matches against England became one of the biggest talking points during India’s UK tour. Read More

Man makes huge ice gola with rabri and chocolate, it weighs over 5 kg. Watch viral video

A video of a man creating a huge ice gola weighing about 5.5 kg has now created a buzz online. The video has also prompted people to share mixed reactions. While some shared that the dish looks delicious, others posted that it is not worth trying. Read More

KBC 13: Food delivery person gets ₹25 lakh question wrong, plummets to ₹3.2 lakh; do you know the answer?

Food delivery executive Akash Waghmare lost nearly ₹10 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 after failing to answer the question for ₹25 lakh on the show. Read More

Ola Electric S1 e-scooters worth ₹600 crore sold in a single day

Ola Electric has reported a mammoth response to its decision to open purchase window for its S1 and S1 Pro range of electric scooters. Read More