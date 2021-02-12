News updates from HT: Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in money laundering case

Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in connection with a money laundering case. Read more

Covid-19 vaccines' fake website blocked, ministry asks people to be cautious

A fake website impersonating the official website of the ministry of health and family welfare claiming to offer vaccines against Covid-19 has come to the notice of the ministry and it has been immediately blocked. Read more

Uttarakhand glacier burst: No headway in rescue work at Tapovan tunnel

Days after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, agencies continued their rescue work on Friday by clearing muck from the tunnel in NTPC’s hydel power project in Tapovan, Chamoli, to rescue about 35 workers trapped inside. Read more

India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?

Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai. Let's take a look at the predicted XI for India. Read more

Neha Dhupia on trolls: 'They abuse someone's wife, daughter and then share a meal with their own family'

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is among the most trolled and abused celebrities online, has talked about her experiences. Neha, is still targeted by many trolls for a comment she made on her show Roadies, a few years ago. Read more

Nora Fatehi adds a touch of romance to Indian wear in pink suit, sheer dupatta

Ethnic outfits are getting a modern twist. While maintaining their authenticity, they are being perked up with intricate sequined work, ruffled dupattas and capes, in some cases. Read more

Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space

There is something absolutely astounding about the images of Earth which are captured from the outer space. They present us with a complete different look of our Blue Planet. Just like this image shared by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Read more