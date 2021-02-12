Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space
There is something absolutely astounding about the images of Earth which are captured from the outer space. They present us with a complete different look of our Blue Planet. Just like this image shared by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi.
Taking to Twitter, Noguchi shared the image. He posted the caption in Japanese. When loosely translated it reads, “Mount Fuji and my hometown Chigasaki."
Take a look at the incredible picture he shared:
Since being shared, his post has gathered more than 14,000 likes. The tweet has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“Mount Fuji looks cute,” wrote a Twitter user. There were many who thanked Noguchi for sharing the image.
Most replied to the post in Japanese. Response of such an individual, when translated, reads, “I am a nurse and have not returned to my hometown Chigasaki due to the influence of Corona, but I am glad that I can clearly see Chigasaki from space, thank you!”
Noguchi is an astronaut from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. He is a part of SpaceX Crew-1 mission and presently aboard International Space Station with his fellow astronauts from NASA - Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker.
What do you think of the image?
