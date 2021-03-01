News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In a first, Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgenders as constables

In a first, the Chhattisgarh police recruited 13 transgender people as constables in four districts of the state, a senior police official said after the Chhattisgarh Constable Recruitment examination results for 2019-20 came out on Monday. Read more

Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi

Union home minister Amit Shah got himself vaccinated on the first day of phase two of the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive. In this phase, those above the age of 60 and 45+ with comorbidities are being inoculated. Read more

'Thought India is bigger, better team than this, they don't need to be scared': Akhtar expects 'fair' pitch for 4th Test

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has joined the list of former cricketers who believe the pitch used in the third Test between India and England was not an ideal advert for Test cricket. Read more

Bhumi Pednekar pays emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on Sonchiriya anniversary

Bhumi Pednekar reminisced about Sonchiriya, as the film completed two years of its release on Monday, and talked about how it ‘changed (her) as a person’. Read more

Rhythms of Ratatouille: Drummer’s fun set may impress you

Josh Harmon, a drummer, has recreated the sounds from the popular animation film Ratatouille on drums along with some other simple objects. Read more

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Jhumur’ dance in Assam; prays at Kamakhya temple

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the Kamakhya temple in Assam and offered prayers. She was also seen taking part in the traditional ‘Jhumur’ dance with girls from the tea tribes in Lakhimpur, Assam. Watch here