Home / India News / News updates from HT: Complete list of Mumbai's vaccination centres for teens and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Complete list of Mumbai's vaccination centres for teens and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Private and public schools doubled up as vaccination centres for children, while school authorities were ordered to report their daily vaccination data to state authorities.&nbsp;
Private and public schools doubled up as vaccination centres for children, while school authorities were ordered to report their daily vaccination data to state authorities. 
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:53 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BMC shares names of centres administering Covid vaccine to teens in Mumbai. Check complete list

India has begun vaccinating its teenagers aged 15-18 from Monday in a significant step towards the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more 

Renaming places in Arunachal is part of Chinese psy-ops

Playing mind wars with the adversary is an old Chinese tactic since Sun Tzu days with deception, treachery, and propaganda legitimate tools of Communist Party arsenal. Read more 

IND vs SA: 'They are holding him back' - Rahul Dravid reveals reason behind Virat Kohli's absence from press conferences

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli is yet to have a media interaction in the tour of South Africa, is last interaction being the fiery press conference in Mumbai last month which had triggered a storm in Indian cricket. Read more 

Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 18 collection: Tom Holland's film crosses 200 crore mark

Spider-Man: No Way Home had released in theatres on December 16 and has made 202.34 crore in India so far. Read more 

Ola Electric sells only 111 S1, S1 Pro scooters in December, says FADA

Ola Electric had claimed it had received around 90,000 bookings for its e-scooters. The EV maker, which launched the e-scooters in August last year, started delivery on December 15. Read more&amp;nbsp;

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor slays airport fashion in chic outfit and 1 lakh bag: Pics and video inside

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai after enjoying their New Year vacation in the wilderness. Read more 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai bmc coronavirus omicron + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out