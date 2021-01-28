IND USA
The electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left parties for the upcoming assembly polls made noticeable progress on Thursday(ANI)
india news

News Updates from HT: Cong-Left to share seats for Bengal polls and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest

The electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left parties for the upcoming assembly polls made noticeable progress on Thursday. Read More

Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border

Naresh Tikait, the leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said on Thursday that the over two-month-long farmers' agitation will end today. Read More

'Thank you for patience': Delhi top cop to staff on R-Day chaos. Read letter

Two days after violence and chaos triggered by a tractor parade by farmers brought the national capital to a grinding halt and led to clashes with police officials. Read More

FAU-G becomes top free game on Google Play Store

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) finally launched on Republic Day after months of teasing and some delays as well. Read More

US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Pictures of a team of healthcare workers who went car to car, after getting stuck in a snowstorm, to administer Covid-19 vaccine in the US are winning people over. Read More

Two stents implanted after fresh angioplasty, Sourav Ganguly stable

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a former India captain, underwent angioplasty again. Read More

Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new Apple film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

Justin Timberlake plays an ex-con on the path of redemption in Palmer, a new film on Apple TV+. Read More

farmers proterst repeal of farm law republic day r-day delhi police covid-19 vaccination indian national congress west bengal polls justin timberlake
The Kerala CM said the daily testing rate will be hiked to one lakh and at least 75 per cent will be RT-PCR tests. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

Kerala announces new curbs as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • On Thursday, the state reported 5771 cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.87. The active case load is 72,392 and it reported 19 deaths taking the death toll to 3682. Almost 45 per cent of fresh cases of the country are from Kerala.
On this day 71 years ago, the Supreme Court had its inaugural sitting.(HT Photo )
india news

No offs, could be annual event: CJI on Supreme Court's inaugural sitting anniv

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Cheif Justice of India SA Bobde said that this event is worthy of commemoration.
Protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places on India's 72nd Republic Day. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Red Fort breach: Fresh video show hundreds inside, tractors running amok

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:21 PM IST
The unfolding of violent clashes in the Mughal-era fort forced authorities to shut down the monument till January 31 to take stock of the damages.
Parties like the Shiv Sena had even supported the farm laws in Parliament before making a U-turn, so did the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bhatia said.(Reuters)
india news

BJP slams opposition for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:19 PM IST
16 opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the TMC on Thursday decided to boycott the President's address to the Parliament in solidarity with the protesting farmers.
Policemen stand guard in front of the historic Red Fort after Tuesday's clashes between police and farmers, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 27, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

Republic Day violence: Protesters snatched magazines from constables, says FIR

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The FIR has been filed at the Kotwali police station in north Delhi. It said 141 security personnel were injured during the violence at Red Fort.
The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution to rename the State as ‘Bangla’ in three languages — Bengali, English, and Hindi, in Kolkata on July 26, 2018.(PTI Photo)
india news

West Bengal Assembly demands repeal of farm laws, Mamata Banerjee taunts BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • The resolution in the Assembly also extended support to the protesting farmers.
The electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left parties for the upcoming assembly polls made noticeable progress on Thursday(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Cong-Left to share seats for Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that areas in north Karnataka which are dominated by Marathi-speakers be declared a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives final verdict.(HT Photo)
india news

Border row: Maharashtra government releases old documentary to make its case

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The 35-minute black and white film titled "A case for justice", produced by the Maharashtra government 50 years ago, has now been released on YouTube in digital format.
Natasha Narwal was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.(Twitter)
india news

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a case of conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful.
In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre had said that giving an additional attempt or relaxation in age for some candidates would amount to extending differential treatment to similarly placed aspirants at the examination.(File photo)
india news

SC expresses displeasure over Centre's affidavit in civil services exam matter

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:37 PM IST
A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar expressed displeasure over it and said that the affidavit filed before it was not clear about at whose level this decision was taken.
Coining a new ‘BJP-mukt and Congress-mukt India’ slogan, Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday a new national party as a consortium of regional parties may emerge “very soon”.(PTI File Photo)
india news

With 1.9 lakh job vacancies, Telangana govt is working at 61% of total strength

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • According to the pay revision committee's report, Telangana was also lagging behind in terms of population-workforce ratio, compared to many other states.
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government has taken various steps to boost self-reliance in the defence sector and India will be known as a producer of military equipment, instead of being a market. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Covid-19 or border challenge, India capable on every front: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • In his customary address at the National Cadet Corps rally, the PM said whether it was the protective cover of the vaccine or dealing with those who challenge India, the country was capable on every front.
Congress flags waves at rallies
india news

Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • On December 24, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) formally approved a tie-up with the Left parties in Bengal.
The farmers, led by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, are continuing their sit-in protest at Ghazipur border.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The farmers' agitation had received a jolt when the protesters who took part in a tractor rally wreaked havoc on the roads of Delhi on Republic Day.
Security personnel stand guard outside Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal after vacated the place overnight Wednesday. (PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest ends in Noida as BKU faction quits Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) said it was ending the protest because it had lost direction.
