News Updates from HT: Cong-Left to share seats for Bengal polls and all the latest news
Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest
The electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left parties for the upcoming assembly polls made noticeable progress on Thursday. Read More
Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border
Naresh Tikait, the leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said on Thursday that the over two-month-long farmers' agitation will end today. Read More
'Thank you for patience': Delhi top cop to staff on R-Day chaos. Read letter
Two days after violence and chaos triggered by a tractor parade by farmers brought the national capital to a grinding halt and led to clashes with police officials. Read More
FAU-G becomes top free game on Google Play Store
FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) finally launched on Republic Day after months of teasing and some delays as well. Read More
US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine
Pictures of a team of healthcare workers who went car to car, after getting stuck in a snowstorm, to administer Covid-19 vaccine in the US are winning people over. Read More
Two stents implanted after fresh angioplasty, Sourav Ganguly stable
Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a former India captain, underwent angioplasty again. Read More
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new Apple film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly
Justin Timberlake plays an ex-con on the path of redemption in Palmer, a new film on Apple TV+. Read More
Kerala announces new curbs as Covid-19 cases continue to surge
- On Thursday, the state reported 5771 cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.87. The active case load is 72,392 and it reported 19 deaths taking the death toll to 3682. Almost 45 per cent of fresh cases of the country are from Kerala.
No offs, could be annual event: CJI on Supreme Court's inaugural sitting anniv
Red Fort breach: Fresh video show hundreds inside, tractors running amok
BJP slams opposition for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament
Republic Day violence: Protesters snatched magazines from constables, says FIR
West Bengal Assembly demands repeal of farm laws, Mamata Banerjee taunts BJP
- The resolution in the Assembly also extended support to the protesting farmers.
Border row: Maharashtra government releases old documentary to make its case
Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal
- Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a case of conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful.
SC expresses displeasure over Centre's affidavit in civil services exam matter
With 1.9 lakh job vacancies, Telangana govt is working at 61% of total strength
- According to the pay revision committee's report, Telangana was also lagging behind in terms of population-workforce ratio, compared to many other states.
Covid-19 or border challenge, India capable on every front: PM Modi
- In his customary address at the National Cadet Corps rally, the PM said whether it was the protective cover of the vaccine or dealing with those who challenge India, the country was capable on every front.
- On December 24, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) formally approved a tie-up with the Left parties in Bengal.
Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border
Farmers’ protest ends in Noida as BKU faction quits Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal
- The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) said it was ending the protest because it had lost direction.
