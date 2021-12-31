News updates from HT: Countries gear up to celebrate New Year's amid Covid fear and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Countries around the world ready to welcome 2022 amid Covid fear

The world will usher in the New Year this weekend in the midst of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic and look for signs of hope in 2022 as several countries will allow celebrations and some banning festivities. Read More

Samajwadi Party-linked perfume trader's premises raided in Kannauj

The premises of several perfume traders, including Samajwadi Party MLA Pushpraj Jain in Kannauj, were raided by officers of the Income Tax department on Friday. Read More

Ranvir Shorey says ‘was almost hounded out of hotel room’ after he tweeted about son’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who recently revealed that his son 10-year-old son Haroon tested positive for Covid-19, has shared a bunch of follow-up tweets. Read More

Husband’s reaction to wife gifting him a ring will leave you emotional. Watch

“Cherish the little things in life and you will be more fulfilled,” this is what the caption of a video, which has now left people emotional, reads. Watch Now

Indian cricket Year in Review: World Cup low and captaincy row aside, phenomenal overseas success sums up stellar 2021

Starting the year by conquering 'The Gabbatoir' and ending it with by breaching the Centurion fortress, 2021 has been a remarkable year for Indian cricket – quite possibly, the best ever. Read More

Wasim Rizvi's constant hate rants against Islam a concerted agenda? His response

Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has been making headlines for several weeks now after he converted to Hinduism and became Jitendra Tyagi. Watch Now