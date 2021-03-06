IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Covid-19 vaccination for Army veterans to begin next week, and all the latest news
Veterans and their dependents eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the government’s guidelines will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals starting next week.(Reuters)
Veterans and their dependents eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the government’s guidelines will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals starting next week.(Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 vaccination for Army veterans to begin next week, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 vaccination for veterans to begin at service hospitals next week: Army

Veterans and their dependents eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the government’s guidelines will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals starting next week, the Indian Army said on Saturday. Read more

CBI launches probe into smuggling of rotten betel nuts to India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into a scam involving alleged evasion of customs duty worth 15,000 crore annually in the smuggling of substandard Betel Nuts/Areca Nuts in the garb of SAARC Preferential Trading Agreement (SAPTA) and South Asia Free Trade Area (SAFTA). Read more

Vaccination centre for eligible MPs set up inside Parliament complex

The Indian parliament has set up its exclusive vaccination centre for MPs inside the parliament complex, which would cater to lawmakers in the second half of the budget session that begins on Monday. Read more

Suvendu Adhikari is BJP’s choice against CM Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat in Bengal polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced Suvendu Adhikari as its candidate from Nandigram where he will take on chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Read more

Lock, stock and three spinning barrels as India crush England for 3-1 Test series win

Ben Foakes, England’s wicketkeeper and a decent player of spin, used the depth of his crease to flick a Washington Sundar ball to the on side and ran a single. Simultaneously, all the spectators present at the Motera on Saturday clapped; the wash of applause soon drew hysterical laughter. Read more

Reliance Jio Vs Vi vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans under 500

Data plans have become one of our lifelines ever since the pandemic forced everyone to work and study from home. Be it the classes or the board meetings, almost every role that didn't require a physical presence was shifted to a work-from-home setup. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a post commemorating her first year on Instagram. Kareena joined the platform in March 2020, and has shared a mixture of personal photos and sponsored posts. Read more

Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

As an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily, dates are high in calories and easy to overeat in one sitting. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function. Read more

Watch: Baby turtles swarm beach as they're released into the sea in Rameswaram

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sports news lifestyle news entertainment news its viral coronavirus cbi investigation west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
DMK commenced the interviews for party ticket aspirants on March 2 and completed it on Saturday.(ANI)
DMK commenced the interviews for party ticket aspirants on March 2 and completed it on Saturday.(ANI)
india news

AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu assembly polls

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:13 PM IST
The DMK has allotted 23 seats to allies. MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and CPI have got six each, the IUML three and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday. (@narendramodi/Twitter Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday. (@narendramodi/Twitter Photo )
india news

At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to optimise manpower planning in both military and civilian parts of the national security architecture, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case was first handled by Assam Police and in 2019 the investigation was taken over by NIA. (HT PHOTO)
The case was first handled by Assam Police and in 2019 the investigation was taken over by NIA. (HT PHOTO)
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earthen lamps lit to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in this file picture from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Earthen lamps lit to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in this file picture from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Over 25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai.(PTI)
A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre’s counsel said during the hearing that the government had not ordered for the closure of roads under its guidelines and roads would have to be kept open.(File Photo)
The Centre’s counsel said during the hearing that the government had not ordered for the closure of roads under its guidelines and roads would have to be kept open.(File Photo)
india news

‘Will modify Covid travel restrictions with Kerala’: Karnataka govt to HC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Karnataka had sealed several roads and national highways with Kerala on February 22 after the former had seen the emergence of two Covid-19 clusters in Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veterans and their dependents eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the government’s guidelines will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals starting next week.(Reuters)
Veterans and their dependents eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the government’s guidelines will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals starting next week.(Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 vaccination for Army veterans to begin next week

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered on all working days by trained healthcare workers inside the Parliament complex. (REUTERS PHOTO).
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered on all working days by trained healthcare workers inside the Parliament complex. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

Vaccination centre for eligible MPs set up inside Parliament complex

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • Nearly half or 366 out of 777 MPs are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines in the category of elderly people. 47% of MPs are above sixty years of age and meet the criteria for elderly people who can get vaccinated in the current phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination for veterans to begin at service hospitals next week: Army

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • There are more than 3.2 million ex-servicemen (ESM) in the country, and many of them have been waiting to get vaccinated at service hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

Gujarat health official tests positive for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:27 PM IST
The health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluk, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Protesting farmers block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The road blockade began at 11 am and continued till 4 pm. Farmers holding black flags and wearing black armbands and some women protesters with black 'dupattas' shouted slogans against the BJP-led government for not acceding to their demands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presents the budget of the state for the year 2021-22 in the assembly in Shimla on March 6, 2021. (ANI Photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presents the budget of the state for the year 2021-22 in the assembly in Shimla on March 6, 2021. (ANI Photo)
india news

Himachal Pradesh budget 'directionless', says Congress

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the budget presented in the state Assembly was a "half-baked document" in which false promises had been made to the people of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shortly before midnight, the Senate began to take up a variety of amendments in rapid-fire fashion.(AP)
Shortly before midnight, the Senate began to take up a variety of amendments in rapid-fire fashion.(AP)
india news

Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The bill then would return to the House, which was expected to give it final congressional approval and send it to Biden to sign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
india news

Adityanath meets farmers from western UP, says laws will double their income

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:31 PM IST
According to a statement by the state government, the members of the delegation said the agricultural laws implemented by the central government are farmer-friendly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP