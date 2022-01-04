News updates from HT: Delhi govt asks private hospitals to keep 40% beds for Covid cases and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi govt directs major private hospitals to keep 40% beds for Covid cases

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital with 50 beds or more to reserve at least 40 per cent of their total bed capacity for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

Maharashtra reports massive spike with over 18k new cases, Mumbai tally up too

Maharashtra on Tuesday saw a rise of over 6,000 cases in its daily Covid-19 tally with 18,466 new infections being registered during the day. It also reported 20 related deaths, pushing the active caseload to 66,308.

Uttarakhand girl arrested in Bulli Bai app case is a class 12 pass-out. She’s 18

An 18-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur town has been arrested by Mumbai police in connection with its probe into the 'Bulli Bai' app where images of Muslim women were posted in an attempt to "auction" them, a top Uttarakhand police officer said on Tuesday.

Shardul Thakur's heroics helps seamer break multiple records, achieves rare feat to join former England pacer

Shardul Thakur continued his terrific form as he completed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The 30-year-old seamer picked seven wickets on Day 2 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test, helping India bundle out South Africa on 229 in their first innings.

‘Mom and me’: Katrina Kaif enjoys stunning dusk view from her Juhu house, shares pics of her ‘cosy corner’

After sharing pictures of herself on Instagram wearing mangalsutra, actor Katrina Kaif has now given a closer look at her 'cosy' life. On Tuesday, Katrina shared several pictures from her new house with husband Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram Stories.

Expert opens up on side-effects of Covid vaccine for 15-18 age group

Vaccination for teens has taken off with those in the age group of 15-18 queuing up at the centres for the much-needed shot with no adverse effect reported so far but parents must watch out for any uncommon symptoms given that signs of harmful reactions in kids are usually the same as in case of adults.