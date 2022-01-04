Expert opens up on side-effects of Covid vaccine for 15-18 age group

Vaccination for teens has taken off with those in the age group of 15-18 queuing up at the centres for the much-needed shot with no adverse effect reported so far but parents must watch out for any uncommon symptoms given that signs of harmful reactions in kids are usually the same as in case of adults.

"The minor symptoms that may be seen after vaccination in adolescents can be fever, headache, pain at the sight of injection, fatigue etc but parents should look for change in the behaviour of their child or if they spot some unusual or new symptom after vaccination and should consult a doctor immediately if needed," says Dr. Vikas Maurya, HOD and Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Post vaccination, it's important to follow all the health guidelines like drinking a lot of water, eating a well-balanced diet including green vegetables, turmeric, garlic and seasonal fruits rich in vitamin C. It is advised to rest well and sleep for 7-8 hours.

One can apply a clean, cool, and wet cloth or some ice over the arm after the vaccination to reduce the pain and also do some mild exercises to reduce the pain and discomfort.

Children should continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks when stepping outside, maintaining physical distancing and washing hands regularly.

Meanwhile, according to experts Omicron is only causing mild infections in people including children so far. Symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat and throat pain are most commonly seen in kids as per experts.

While children remain at risk of developing infection as they are unvaccinated till now, experts say the impact of the current surge of Covid-19 cases has not been much on kids so far.

The best way to protect the kids is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It is the responsibility of adults to wear masks and try their best to not bring the infection home.