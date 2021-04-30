News updates from HT: Delhi traders' body wants lockdown extended till May 15 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Traders’ body writes to L-G, wants lockdown till May 15

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to the Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, demanding extension of lockdown in the national capital till May 15. Read more

Delhi may witness a partly cloudy sky today, says IMD

The National Capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that has also predicted that the maximum temperature to remain around 40 degrees Celsius. Read more

Will start vaccination for 18+ only with 2.5 mn doses in hand: Maharashtra

Concerned over the availability of required quota, the Maharashtra government has decided to not roll out the vaccination drive for the third phase for the 18-44 age group, unless they have 2.5 million doses in hand. Read more

'No chance I'm going to bowl at you': When Kyle Jamieson denied to bowl at Virat Kohli in RCB nets with Dukes ball

They may be teammates in the IPL but Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Kyle Jamieson is not ready to give captain Virat Kohli a sighter with the Dukes ball ahead of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June in England. Read more

Randhir Kapoor hospitalised for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine: ‘I am not breathless, did not need ICU’

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who got admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai earlier this week after he tested positive for Covid-19, said that his staff has also contracted the virus. Read more

Watch: Cargo arrives from UAE with ventilators, medical supplies for India

Special cargo from UAE with Covid-19 supplies arrived in India on Thursday. The cargo had 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs, and other medical supplies. Watch here