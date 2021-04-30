Delhi may witness a partly cloudy sky today, says IMD

The National Capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that has also predicted that the maximum temperature to remain around 40 degrees Celsius (°C), providing some respite to people from heat as the city sizzled at 42.1°C on Thursday.

The Met department has predicted the minimum temperature to be 23°C, nearly the same as recorded on Thursday by the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official weather market for the city. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on Thursday was 23.2°C, one notch below normal and the maximum temperature was 42.1°C – three degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

Also Read | Severe weather warning for Maharashtra, heavy rain likely in areas bordering Karnataka

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 282, which is at the higher-end of the poor category. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 296, close to very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the very poor category. Surface winds are moderate and south-southwesterly. Satellite fire data indicates effective fire counts have increased and touching 1,300 -- mainly wheat crop burning in Northern parts of India. Model trajectory and transport level wind directions are favourable for fire-related intrusion leading to deterioration of air quality in Delhi. Safar forecast that dust emissions from the dry arid region of Rajasthan are likely on April 30. Hence, AQI is likely to stay in the very poor to poor category for the next two days where external transport would be the dominating factor from two fronts. A marginal improvement in AQI is expecting by May 2.”