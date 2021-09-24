News updates from HT: Diesel becomes costlier amid surge in global oil prices

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After 19 days, diesel becomes costlier amid surge in international oil prices

State-run fuel retailers on Friday raised diesel rates by 20 paise a litre, the first price hike after 19 days of pause as international crude oil prices surged 6.96 per cent at $77.25 a barrel since September 5 on rising demand. Read More

Govt seals mega deal with Airbus for purchase of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft

The Ministry of Defence on Friday announced that it has signed a ₹22,000-crore contract with Airbus for 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by PM Modi, cleared the purchase a fortnight ago. The C-295s will replace the IAF’s fleet of ageing Avro-748 planes. Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will jointly execute the project to equip the air force with the new transport aircraft under the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the aerospace sector. Read More

Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count dips

Even as Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count is reducing, experts and the state public health department are monitoring the situation closely as they expect a spurt in infections by October first week due to increased movement during the Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav festivals. Officials from the health department said that so far there are no signs of the potential third wave of Covid-19 infections. Read More

Odisha forest officials launch operation to rescue lone tusker stuck in Mahanadi river

A team of 80 forest officials from two forest divisions of Odisha launched a major operation to rescue an adult tusker that was trapped inside the swirling floodwaters of Mahanadi river near Mundali bridge of Cuttack district on Friday morning, officials said. Read More

WATCH: 'People hid in freezers': Cops narrate horror after shooting at US supermarket

A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in US' Tennessee killing at least one, injuring 12 others. The rampage occurred at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, a suburban town east of Memphis. According to Collierville Police, the shooter died of a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound’. Police said some victims had 'very serious injuries' & cautioned that the death toll could rise. Watch here

‘My only regret, we couldn’t push him at No. 3’: Gambhir says letting Suryakuamr go has to be ‘KKR’s biggest loss'

‘Suryakumar Yadav is currently at the peak of his career’ – that’s what Gautam Gambhir feels about the Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman. However, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain also regrets the franchise’s decision to release the youngster, especially after grooming him for four years. Read More

Kota Factory season 2 review: Popular but problematic Netflix show makes you wonder what all the fuss is about

You always wonder what promising breakout filmmakers would be able to do with bigger budgets. But beyond cumbersome contracts and perhaps a more rigidly-controlled set, the move to Netflix appears to have done little for the guys behind Kota Factory. After a mildly interesting first season that was nowhere near as good as what the YouTube views would indicate, the show, now stamped with the Netflix ‘tudum’, has returned with a new batch of five episodes that is actually inferior to the first. Read More