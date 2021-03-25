News updates from HT: Dilip Ghosh defends 'bermuda' remark on Bengal CM and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dilip Ghosh defends bermuda remark, says showing legs in a saree inappropriate

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday defended his bermuda comment on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said a woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. Read More

Kerala nun harassment case: Investigating officer picked for probe

A superintendent-rank officer will conduct an inquiry into the alleged harassment of Kerala nuns on a Jhansi-bound train, inspector general (railways) Satyendra Kumar Singh said on Thursday. Read More

Vote BJP for 'schemes', TMC for 'scams': Amit Shah in Bengal

Amid a hyperpartisan political climate in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Read More

India predicted XI for 2nd ODI: Kohli could change spinner, hand debut to Surya

Team India will go into the second ODI against England in Pune on Friday with its tail up after a convincing win over the world champions in the first match of the series. Read More

Ranbir Kapoor attends father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet with sister Riddhima after Covid-19 recovery. See pic

At actor Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet on Thursday, his two children came together for a puja. Read More

Nora Fatehi pairs Rs.1.5 lakh bag with modern chic blazer and pants, see pics

Modern chic looks that are perfect for office wear and partying the night away have become Nora Fatehi's forte. Read More

The Rock’s video on his dog’s ‘judgmental look’ will leave you in splits

A video shared by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson about his dog’s “judgmental look” had now sparked laughter among people. Read More

‘Mamata chased automobile companies out of Bengal’: Amit Shah’s ‘vikas’ pitch

Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee led TMC during a public speech in Purulia. Watch