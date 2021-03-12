News updates from HT: DMK releases first list of candidates for TN polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DMK releases first list of candidates for TN polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. While party chief MK Stalin is contesting again from the Kolathur, his son Udhaynidhi will debut from Chepauk constituency. Read more

Highest number of border violations by Pakistan before February ceasefire

Pakistan resorted to the highest number of ceasefire violations over the 12 months preceding the announcement by the Indian and Pakistani militaries that they had begun strictly observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) from midnight of February 24. Read more

Jacobites come closer to BJP, church leaders to meet Shah in Delhi on Friday

Three top Jacobite church leaders are in Delhi on Friday to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and others to find an amicable solution to the long- standing feud between Orthodox and Jacobite sects of the Malankara Syrian Church, said a church spokesperson. Read more

Quad owes its revival to President Xi’s 'fortress China' doctrine

As leaders of the four-nation Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, hold their crucial meeting on Friday, the credit for creating the circumstances that led to the resurrection of the informal security dialogue in 2017 goes to China’s Xi Jinping. Read more

'My mind was messed up': Shaw reveals the advice he got from Sachin Tendulkar after disappointing tour of Australia

Prithvi Shaw had a miserable 2020 with the bat as he failed to capitalize on the chances provided to him. The 21-year-old batting sensation had to endure a below-par season in Indian Premier League 2020 for Delhi Capitals as coach Ricky Ponting highlighted the shortcomings in his game. Read more

Honda rolls out new cabin air filter, claims it can fight off coronavirus

Around one year since coronavirus was declared as a pandemic by World Health Organization, the threat from the virus remains every bit as real even though vaccination drives have started in several parts of the world. Read more

Toofaan teaser: Farhan Akhtar packs a resounding punch as a goon who turns boxing champion. Watch

Farhan Akhtar has unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film Toofaan. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles. Read more

Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral

A video of a bowling alley at Minneapolis captured by a drone is now going all kinds of viral online. People cannot stop expressing their amazement at the clip. It even received words of appreciation from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn who wrote that he wants to hire the creators of the amazing video. Read more

Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story

Remember Kiara Advani's lime-yellow athleisure co-ord set that she was snapped wearing outside her dance class? Yes, that one. The outfit that proved athleisure is upping its game with bright colours and quirky prints, has an adorable story behind it which the Kabir Singh actor recently shared with her followers. Read more

Watch: ‘Haryana Job quota law to be tweaked’: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with the deputy chief minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala about the 75% job quota for locals in the state and how industry says it will destroy ease of business. Watch here