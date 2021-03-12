Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral
A video of a bowling alley at Minneapolis captured by a drone is now going all kinds of viral online. People cannot stop expressing their amazement at the clip. It even received words of appreciation from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn who wrote that he wants to hire the creators of the amazing video.
Shared on the profile of aerial cinematographer Jay Christensen, the video is nothing short of incredible. “Right up our alley,” says the caption shared alongside the clip. It also informs the establishment which is shown in the clip. It’s a place named Bryant LakeBowl.
“Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous,” Gunn wrote while re-sharing the video. In a follow up tweet he added, “I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
The video starts with an impression that the drone is standard as it gives a bird’s-eye view of a building. However, the scenario quickly changes to give an incredible tour of the bowling alley. We won’t give away much, take a look at the video and prepare to be amazed:
People couldn’t stop sharing appreciative comments on both Christensen and Gunn’s posts. Director of animated movies like Coco and Toy Story 3 Lee Unkrich tweeted, “This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. Jaw on the floor.”
“This is incredible,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, just wow,” shared another.
What do you think of the clip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TGIF: Video of adorable babies spending time with pets is a delight to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police posts pineapple on pizza may work but this mask-related jodi won’t
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Lost one atmosphere, gained another’: Nasa’s post on exoplanet wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gets lost teddy bear from childhood as gift, her reaction is priceless
- “First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman forest official’s dance during rainfall in Odisha’s Similipal wins hearts
- Shared by Twitter user Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, the video may leave you smiling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballet to bicycle: Singapore conductor rides out pandemic with delivery job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbie doll's beau Ken turns 60, makers recreate its first version
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9-year-old burglary solved in Germany with a half-eaten sausage from France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox