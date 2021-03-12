Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story
- Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Mumbai outside her dance class. It was her outfit that garnered a lot of attention. The actor took to her social media and revealed that the co-ord set is special to her because it was a gift from her dad.
Remember Kiara Advani's lime-yellow athleisure co-ord set that she was snapped wearing outside her dance class? Yes, that one. The outfit that proved athleisure is upping its game with bright colours and quirky prints, has an adorable story behind it which the Kabir Singh actor recently shared with her followers.
What Is The Story?
Kiara took to her Instagram stories and posted her images in the aforementioned clothes along with the text that revealed a lot of people loved the set and told her so. The reason it is so special to Kiara was that her father, Jagdeep Advani bought it for her during a random shopping trip. That is correct. Kiara had worn the outfit for dance rehearsals of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan.
The text on the story read, "Since a lot of people sent me this look saying they love it! I want to tell you why I love it cos my dad randomly went shopping and got me this outfit since I love athleisure so much #randombutfeltlikesharing (sic)." The actor had accessorised her ensemble with a pair of dark sunnies and she even left her middle-parted slick hair down.
On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for her next release Shershaah in which she will be romancing rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.
Athleisure is taking a new turn. It is not just about the dark coloured clothes that you wear to the gym or while doing Yoga. During the lockdown, athleisure was accepted as the loungewear that you can wear at home and run last-minute errands in as well. Bollywood divas have been the advocates for leisurewear for the longest time now and they are adding bright colours and new styles to it. Many celebrities including Disha Patani, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have been showing us how to update our athleisure wardrobe.
